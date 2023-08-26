MANCHESTER — Tom Bellen doesn’t see much of his Nashua South boys soccer players during the summer. He sees them plenty during the fall. So the Panthers, as a group, haven’t had a long time to think about the big question: Can they win a third straight Division I championship?
The question stayed on the back burner until August practices before raising its head, albeit briefly, said the coach. “I did tell them it’s only happened one other time, with Exeter (2001-03),” said Bellen after South’s 1-0 overtime victory at Manchester Memorial on Friday night. “Going back-to-back is tough enough. But they are looking for it. We want to make history.
“But,” cautioned Bellen, “we’re not counting chickens. We always say, “Just make the playoffs and make a four-game run. Peak at the right time. We didn’t have the most talent last year. I mean, we were good, but there were very talented teams and we had to put that string together at the end. Same thing this year. Obviously, the higher the seed, the better, but just make the playoffs and win four games. Anybody can do it.”
The peaking won’t happen until October and November, of course, so to nobody’s surprise — especially Bellen or Memorial coach Jerold White — the Panthers and Crusaders showed there’s plenty of room for improvement during the season opener at Chabot-McDonough Field. Neither team clicked offensively until South asserted itself in the second half, but the Panthers couldn’t finish it until sophomore Steve Long’s golden goal 30 seconds into the extra session on an 18-yard left-footed rocket through a light rain.
“They started with the ball, but somehow, we won it back,” said Long. “Joona (Hantula) sent me a through-ball. It got intercepted, but I just kind of poked it out and it ended up at my feet.”
The goal was South’s fifth shot on Memorial goalkeeper Thomas Stamoulis and best since midway through the second half when reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Santiago Somorrostro hit the post from a tough angle on the right side. The Crusaders, aggressors for much of the first half, finished with four shots on South goalie Ethan Long, who posted his first career shutout in his first career start.
“First game of the year. I suspect both teams will be better in a few games,” said Bellen. “... They made us work. That first half was a little sloppy, but the second half was much better. They (the Panthers) responded pretty well to the halftime talk. Second half, I thought we outplayed them pretty heavily. We got unlucky a few times, but I told them, “It’s coming, it’s coming.’ I thought we’d get one before the end (of regulation), but it came not much after.”
Memorial, which fell to South in a state quarterfinal last season, graduated the vast majority of its starters. White once again has a roster dominated by seniors, but only two have significant varsity experience. He credited two of them, Michael Brisson and Tyler Varao, with playing well in the back.
“We’ll take it,” said White. “In the first half, we had a lot more opportunities, but their (the Panthers’) skill level, their resiliency showed. It is what it is. I’m happy with my kids. They played hard. It’s a testament for the next game.”