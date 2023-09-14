NASHUA — In big games, senior forward Santiago Somorrostro can carry the Nashua South boys soccer team, coach Tom Bellen said.
The Purple Panthers were not at their best on Thursday, Bellen said, but a hat trick from Somorrostro carried them to a 3-0 NHIAA Division I victory over previously unbeaten Manchester Central at Stellos Stadium.
Somorrostro, the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year last fall after a 16-goal, 18-assist junior campaign, gave the two-time defending Division I champions a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute.
On a play the Panthers practice often, Somorrostro said, he received a long through pass from classmate Ethan Schnyer that split two Central players before he scored from inside the penalty box. The ball bounced off the far post after Somorrostro’s low shot and into the net on the opposite side.
Nashua South (5-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“I think that goal definitely helped us with our momentum,” Somorrostro said. “It was close to the half so going into the locker room, we had our heads held up high and we were excited to come out for the second half. It raised our spirits to push through the game.”
Somorrostro clinched the hat trick with two goals over a one-minute span late in the second half. With Central (5-1) pressing forward to get the equalizer, he scored breakaway goals in the 74th and 75th minutes.
Somorrostro now has seven goals and six assists this season.
“Santiago, in my opinion, is the best player in the state,” said Bellen, who is looking for more consistent possession from his team. “He alone can keep us in games and if he’s on and finishing, then we’ll ride him as much as we have to. I don’t know that we can win a championship just relying on him but he makes players around him better, too.”
Central tested Panthers goalkeeper Ethan Long with its only two shots on goal and several other promising off-target looks in the second half.
Little Green sophomore Landon Vasquez nearly tapped in a rebound goal in the 46th minute but Long dove to cover the ball after making the initial save on a Celestin Buloze shot.
Buloze, a senior midfielder for Central, also had a shot from inside the penalty box sail just wide of the far post in the 62nd minute.
First-year Central coach Maid Ahmic said his team kept making the same mistakes, like not connecting passes, playing too much over the top and rushing plays.
“Other games, we were sloppy but the other teams didn’t punish us so we got away with a lot and then we started creating bad habits,” Ahmic said. “Then, when you play the top teams, (if) you make mistakes, you’ll get punished and you’ll lose 3-0 like we did (Thursday).”
Central sophomore goalie Samuel O’Toole made two saves. Nashua South drew five corner kicks. Central did not have a corner-kick opportunity.
Nashua South, which returned its entire back line from last year’s championship team, has four shutout wins entering its bout with rival Nashua North next Tuesday night (6).
“I think we played good but we still have a ways to go,” Somorrostro said.
Boys soccer (Wed.)
Alvirne 3, Merrimack 2: Luca Kable and Nathan Johnson scored for Merrimack and Tomahawks goalie Drew Flanders had 3 saves.
Volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Pinkerton 2
14-25, 25-20, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13
Hollis/Brookline (3-1): Annette Schlunk 18 kills, 2 aces; Kate Berrigan, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Maggie Noble, 9 kills; Maia Schneider, 4 aces, 20 digs; Libby Getter, 23 assists, 2 aces.
Windham 3, BG 1
Windham: Danielle Jacobs, 10 kills, 5 aces; Ella Conrad, 8 kills, 1 ace; Ryleigh Jacobs, 5 kills, 7 blocks.
Exeter 3, Merrimack 1
21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Merrimack (1-2): Lily Petrocelli, 7 kills, 4 blocks; Julia Bradley, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Noor Eldeib, 11 assists.
Londonderry 3, Keene 0
25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Londonderry (3-1): Elisabeth Kearney, 4 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Mea Bizzario, 3 aces, 7 digs; Libby Bono, 4 kills, 3 digs.