Somorrostro
Nashua South’s Santiago Somorrostro, left, battles Central’s Miguel Perdomo at Stellos Stadium on Thursday.

 THOMAS ROY/ UNION LEADER

NASHUA — In big games, senior forward Santiago Somorrostro can carry the Nashua South boys soccer team, coach Tom Bellen said.

The Purple Panthers were not at their best on Thursday, Bellen said, but a hat trick from Somorrostro carried them to a 3-0 NHIAA Division I victory over previously unbeaten Manchester Central at Stellos Stadium.