Portsmouth goalie
Buy Now

Portsmouth High goalkeeper Haley Coombs makes a stop during last week’s win over Pinkerton Academy.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth High School girls soccer team graduated Division I’s best goalkeeper last year and replaced her with another contender for that title.

Junior Haley Coombs has recorded three shutouts in five games in Portsmouth’s 6-0 start this season. (Portsmouth’s sophomore goalie, Charley Looser, earned the clean sheet in the team’s 1-0 win over Manchester Central on Sept. 8.)