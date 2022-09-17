PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth High School girls soccer team graduated Division I’s best goalkeeper last year and replaced her with another contender for that title.
Junior Haley Coombs has recorded three shutouts in five games in Portsmouth’s 6-0 start this season. (Portsmouth’s sophomore goalie, Charley Looser, earned the clean sheet in the team’s 1-0 win over Manchester Central on Sept. 8.)
Coombs, who allowed one goal in each of her other two starts, served as Portsmouth’s backup goalie behind Sofia Ranalli the past two seasons. Ranalli was named the Division I First Team goalkeeper by the league’s coaches last fall after Portsmouth went 16-2-1 and reached the D-I semifinals.
Tall, athletic and the daughter of two goalies, Coombs has all the tools to thrive in the position and will only improve as the season progresses, second-year Clippers coach Mickey Smith said.
“We definitely feel good about Haley in there,” Smith said after Portsmouth’s 6-0 triumph over Pinkerton Academy at Tom Daubney Field on Thursday, in which Coombs earned a six-save shutout. “Haley has been sitting behind (Ranalli) for two years waiting for her turn. We think she has a lot of talent for the position. Experience is still something she’s gaining with every game.”
While playing for her club team, Seacoast United, Coombs said she worked on her positioning and defending high balls this offseason.
Coombs has also been more vocal during games this fall, a skill Smith said that her predecessor excelled at.
During the Pinkerton game, Coombs relayed what she saw in goal, passing options and encouragement not just to her back line but also her midfielders and forwards. With a 6-0 lead inside the final six minutes, Coombs preached to her teammates to settle down after Portsmouth turned the ball over a few times.
“Last year, I was very much not as vocal but this year all the girls have been like, ‘Just keep talking, keep telling us what to do. We need it, we like it, we won’t be offended,’” Coombs said. “I think it’s just a huge part of it. ... It’s just a constant reminder that I’m there, I’m with them. We’re a team, we’re working together.”
Coombs credited communication as Portsmouth’s biggest defensive strength. Senior captain Bella Slover leads the Clippers’ defensive back group that also includes classmates Sally Collins and Emily Kumph, sophomore Morgan Ruhnke and Avery Timmerman.
“We kind of have been together for so long, we know what to expect from the others,” Coombs said, “and it all started with communication — telling each other what’s happening, what to expect, what our strengths and weaknesses are and knowing that from each other.”
Smith, last year’s Division I coach of the year, said Coombs tends to hang back on her line a little too much but she is using her voice more and gaining confidence with her early success. Coombs has also defended some key high shots by tipping them over the crossbar, Smith said.
“It’s one of those things where she’s got everything you want in a keeper as far as natural ability goes,” Smith said. “It’s just experience she needs now.”