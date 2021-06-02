Kristen Beebe pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Exeter past Spaulding 5-0 in a Division I softball prelim on Wednesday.
Summer Leclerc led the Blue Hawks’ offense with a homer, double and single. Mackenzie added a double and two runs batted in.
John Stark 18, Hanover 0 (5 inn.)
John Stark: Olivia Hargreaves, Izzy Nelson, combined on no-hitter, struck out 13 of 16 batters they faced; Brooke Patnode, 3-for-3 with walk, 3 runs scored, 4 RBIs; Lauren Desrosiers, Sophia Lemay, 3-for-4, scored 2 runs, 3 RBIs each.
Campbell 9, Prospect Mountain 2
Campbell: Maddie Davis, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Riley Gamache, homer; Emily Cooper, 3 hits; Chloe Steiniger, Gamache, 2 hits each.
Hollis/Brookline 6, Pelham 0
Hollis: Austyn Kump, no-hitter, 1 BB, 12 Ks; Savannah Duquette, 2-run single.
Pelham: Brooke Slaton, Shaelyn Hinton, good defense.
Girls lacrosse
Laconia 9, Gilford 6
Gilford: Ashley Hart, 2 goals; Molly McLean, Aly Pichette, Taryn Fountain, Lauren Gallant, 1 goal each.
Boys lacrosse
Derryfield 18, Memorial/Central 1
Derryfield (14-3): Alex Murray, 6 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Etzo, Chili Cabot, 2 goals, 2 assists each; Kyle Carpentier, 3 goals, 8-for-9 on faceoffs; Chas Dean, 2 goals, 1 assist.
Hanover 7, Bow 6
Hanover (6-6): Noah Fahey, 1 goal (including GWG with 1:37 remaining), 2 assists; Brett Simmons, 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Badams, Angus Frew, Seamus Murphy, Mack Levy, Jon Hurd, 1 goal each; Danny Pitiger, 10 saves; Jack Gardner, 10 ground balls.
Boys tennis (tournaments)
Hanover 8, Nashua South 1
Singles: Evan Yang (H) def. Santiago Somorrostro, 8-2; Alex Rockmore (H) def. Abhinav Avvary, 8-0; Kevin Pillsbury (H) def. Atul Phadke, 8-6; Akhil Kammila (S) def. Zhiwen Liu, 8-4; Alex Stevens (H) def. Neil Kachappilly, 8-2; Charlie Birkmeyer (H) def. Praneet Nadella, 8-4.
Doubles: Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore (H) def. Santiago Somorrostro/Abhinav Avvary, 8-6; Kevin Pillsbury/Alex Stevens (H) def. Atul Phadke/Akhil Kammila, 8-3; Zhiwen Liu/Zach Pearson (H) def. Kachappilly/Nadella, 8-3.
Souhegan 7, ConVal 2
Singles: Joshua Goddard, S, def. Ben Kriebel, 8-3; James Zeolie, S, def. Jaimini Viles, 8-3; Michael Dodge, S, def. Brady Proctor, 8-4; Eva Calcutt, CV, def. Ryan Fernandez, 8-5; Fletcher Maggs, CV, def. Connor Firmin, 8-4; Matthew Yates, S, def. Avery Pope, 8-2.
Doubles: Goddard/Dodge, S, def. Kriebel/Proctor, 9-8; Zeolie/Fernandez, S, def. Calcutt/Maggs, 8-5; Firmin/Yates, S, def. Viles/Lucas Gregory, 8-4.