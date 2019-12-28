Kelly Walsh scored a game-high 27 points, leading the Goffstown High girls’ basketball team past Hollis/Brookline 60-50 in the teams’ final game of the round-robin Lady Blue Devils tournament in Salem.
Emily Peterson chipped in with seven, and Liv Brannen and Shannon Gifford added six each as the Grizzlies finished off a 3-0 tournament. Christina Balsamo poured in 23 points to lead the Cavaliers.
Pinkerton 53, Pelham 40: In the Salem tournament, Avah Ingalls’ 12 points paced the Astros.
Capital Area Basketball Tournament (Girls)
Merrimack Valley 43, Hopkinton 32 (Friday): The Pride scored 13 straight points to rally past the Hawks. Alyssa Woodman led MV with 12 points, six steals, five assists and a pair of rebounds. Mackenzie McDonald added 10. Katie Meserve paced Hopkinton with eight points and six rebounds.
Concord 51, Bow 38 (Friday): Ava Woodman led Concord with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Elizabeth Blinn added 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Eleanor Pingree led Bow with 13 points and eight rebounds.
John Stark 47, Pembroke 41 (Friday): Anna Stenger was the Generals’ leader with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chelsea Woodsum added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Stephens led Pembroke with 10 points and six rebounds.
Bishop Brady 61, Kearsarge 44 (Friday): The Giants trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter before rallying. Halle Laramie led Brady with 17 points and nine rebounds. Ami Rivera added 15 points. Mary Meagher led the Cougars with 10 points.
Bow 38, Hopkinton 26 (Saturday): In a consolation round game, the Falcons’ Madison Speckman led all scorers with 10 points. Sophie Potter paced the Hawks with nine points.
Kearsarge 52, Pembroke 31 (Saturday): Liv Hernon had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Cougars in the consolation round contest. Meagher added nine points. Stephens had nine points, four blocks and four rebounds for the Spartans.
Capital Area Basketball Tournament (Boys)
Hopkinton 51, Merrimack Valley 48: Kevin Newton-Delgado led Hopkinton with 21 points, six steals and four rebounds. Caleb Heath paced MV with 19 points and five rebounds.
Bow 69, Concord 58: The Falcons broke from a halftime tie as Matt Lamy scored a team-high 16 points. Steven Guerette added 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Concord’s Rylan Canabano led all scorers with 24.