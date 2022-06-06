Londonderry’s Jet Jones, left, heads to first base while driving in two runners, including Jack Marshall, during the fourth inning of Saturday’s tournament game against Windham. The Lancers will face top-seeded Portsmouth in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday night at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
State high school tournaments enter their final stage this week.
The fun starts tonight with girls lacrosse championships decided in Division I (Bishop Guertin vs. Bedford at Exeter High, 7 p.m.) and Division III (Bow vs. Hopkinton at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia, 5 p.m.)
The crown for Division II girls lacrosse will be earned Wednesday night when Portsmouth battles Hollis/Brookline at Stellos Stadium in Nashua (7 p.m.).
After semifinals this week, all other titles will be staged over the weekend.
Baseball champs will be crowned Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester over the span of about 11 hours, starting with Division III at 10 a.m., followed by Division IV (1 p.m.), Division I (4 p.m.) and Division II (7 p.m.)
Softball’s four division titles will be decided Saturday at two different fields at Plymouth State University. The lineup is as follows: Division II at Chase Field, 2 p.m.; Division III at DM Field, 4:30 p.m., Division IV at Chase Field, 4:30 p.m., and Division I at DM Field at 7 p.m.
Boys lacrosse swings into semifinals this week, culminated by Sunday’s three finals at Exeter (Division III at 2:30 p.m., Division II at 5 p.m., Division I at 7:30 p.m.).
The boys volleyball final game is set for Saturday at Nashua North.
Tournament scoreboard, Page B4.
Warriors’ Allen top baseball player
Winnacunnet High’s Joe Allen has been named the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year. The senior right-hander posted a 3-2 record with a 1.63 ERA through the regular season. He has signed a letter of intent to baseball on scholarship at the University of Michigan.