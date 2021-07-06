By the NH Volleyball Coaches Association:

Region 1

First Team

D.J. Omogrosso, Bishop Guertin; Max Marshall, Hollis/Brookline; Aidan Norris, Hollis/Brookline; Aaron Audesse, Goffstown; Jake Laborde, Hollis/Brookline

Second Team

Jeff Draper, Windham; Kyle Gschwend, Windham; Cole Bergeron, Goffstown; Jared Stivala, Windham; Spencer Dilda, Mascenic

Honorable Mention

Erik Wizboski, Bishop Guertin; John Kelly, Goffstown

Player of the Year: Omogrosso

Region 2

First Team

Lucas Lizotte, Pinkerton; Lucas Schaake, Winnacunnet; Wilson Mills, Pinkerton; Kevin Kouchoukos, Coe-Brown; Matt McCloskey, Salem

Second Team

Kai Eskel-Greenhalge, Salem; Brett Marelli, Winnacunnet; Brandon Herbert, Salem; Daniel Collins, Pinkerton; Connor Sheehan, Dover

Honorable Mention

Riley Mulligan, Coe-Brown; Sam Lapiejko, Coe-Brown; Matt Doyle, Londonderry

Player of the Year: Lizotte

