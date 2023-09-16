Harriet Barber scored both of her team’s goals and goalie Chloe Gilroy stopped 13 shots to lead the Manchester Central-West field hockey team past Merrimack 2-1 on Saturday.
Colleen Stankiewicz, Grace Stankiewicz and Armani Holmes played well for the victors, who won their first game of the season.
Windham 8, Nashua North 0: Sophia Ponzini scored four times, and Aly Sinopoli, Sophie Manchester, Ella Reeners and Ava Pelletier added goals for the Jaguars. Julianna Vougias earned the shutout in net and Chloe Hall played well for Windham.
Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 2: Jaelyn Crossman scored twice and Hannah Lisauskas scored for the Astros and Elise LeBlanc made 14 saves. Meg Shea, Caitlyn Lemay played well for Pinkerton. Emmerson Parish scored the Warriors’ goal and Brianna Brown (seven saves) and Amber Morgan (five saves) split goalkeeping duties.
Boys soccer
Hanover 3, Windham 2: Ryder Hayes, Zach Tracy and Andrew McGuire scored for the Bears in a showdown of two of the top Division I teams. Hanover, which improved to 6-1, has won four in a row.
Kevin Brooks and Ben Breen scored for Windham and Jaguars goalie Blake Berton made saves on back-to-back penalty kicks.
Hanover goalie Wyatt Seelig made a great save on Brooks in the late going to preserve the win.
Windham dropped to 5-2.
Hopkinton 1, Raymond 0: Fin Murphy’s goal in the 90th minute was the difference. Hawks goalie Colby Boissy earned the shuout without having to make a save. Abram Standefer played well at left back.
Memorial 1, Salem 0: Osvaldo Flores scored the game’s only goal, assisted by Vianney Irumva. Tyler Varao, Brayden Merchant, Jacob Foy and Michael Brisson played well for the Crusaders and goalie Thomas Stamoulis made two saves for the shutout.
Londonderry 4, Dover 0: Jacob Nussdorf scored twice for the Lancers (6-1-0). Brett McKinnon and Jackson Lewis also scored and Londonderry goalie Noah Cello earned the win with one save.
Pinkerton 4, Portsmouth 1: Landon Earehart scored twice and teammates Ethan Bellows and Phoenix Beaulieu also had goals. Cam Kuncik notched a six-save shutout for the Astros (7-0-0).
Alvirne 3, Merrimack 2: Luca Kable and Nathan Johnson scored for Merrimack and Tomahawks goalie Drew Flanders stopped three shots.
Girls soccer
Hanover 3, Windham 1: Amelia Bushey scored for Windham and Jaguars goalkeeper Kate Carboni made 18 saves.
ConVal 1, Oyster River 1: Allison Burgess scored for ConVal and Cougars goalkeeper Abigail Lussier made five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Londonderry 3, Winnacunnet 1
23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
Londonderry: Liv DeFazio, 5 aces, 4 kills; Riley Campo, 13 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah DeFazio, 26 assists, 5 digs; Abby Harrington, 17 digs, 6 assists.
Merrimack 3, Keene 0
25-15, 25-14, 25-16
Merrimack: Harley Twofoot, 34 assists; Julia Bradley, 14 kills; Amelia Walker, 8 kills; Lily Petrocelli, 7 kills, 4 blocks; Rachel Flett, 5 kills.
Hollis-Brookline 3, Nashua South 0
25-15, 25-11, 25-21
Hollis-Brookline (4-1): Annette Schlunk, 13 kills, 2 aces; Maggie Noble, 7 kills, 2 aces; Lolly Adair, 6 kills, 1 block; Malaya Colena, 4 aces; Libby Getter, 38 assists, 2 aces.
Salem 3, Portsmouth 1
25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
Salem: Madi Mohan, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs, 5 aces; Lily Amiss, 12 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs; Addie Lucier, 5 kills; Marina D’Amico, 35 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs.
Dover 4, Pinkerton 1
25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Pinkerton (3-3): Sarah Bolduc, 18 kills, 13 digs; Natalie Bergin, 11 service points; Kara Porter, 3 aces, 17 assists; Callie Miller, 3 aces; Savannah Dunne, 5 blocks.
golf
At Scottish Highlands CC (par 36)
Pelham 83, Derryfield 81 (Stableford scoring)
Top individuals: Madelyn Giampa, P, 24; Nick Carbone, P, 23; Tommy Rilee, D, 22; Mike St. Pierre, P, 21; Mike Grunbeck, D, 20; Brady Doldo, D, 20; Mitchell Grunbeck, D, 19.