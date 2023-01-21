High schools: Bedford boys top Goffstown Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Bedford's Luke Soden gets Goffstown's Ryan Strand up in the air with a fake during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Josh Gibney/Union Leader Soden Bedford's Luke Soden gets Goffstown's Ryan Strand up in the air with a fake during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Show more Show less Buy Now Bedford's Luke Soden gets Goffstown's Ryan Strand up in the air with a fake during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Buy Now Goffstown's Collin Buckley keeps the ball from Bedford's Caden Brown during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Buy Now Bedford High’s Caden Brown, center, and Brady O’Connell trap Goffstown’s Thomas Patterson during Friday night’s Division I game in Bedford. For more photos from Friday’s action, visit UnionLeader.com. Buy Now Goffstown's Colin Malley tries to get the ball up-court defended by Luke Soden in front of a packed student section during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Advertisement Buy Now Goffstown's Colin Buckley passes out of a double team by Bedford's Luke Soden, left, and Sean Toscano during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Buy Now Goffstown's Cam Hujsak passes the ball away from Bedford's Caden Brown during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Buy Now Bedford's Luke Soden takes a shot over Goffstown's Ryan Strand during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Buy Now Bedford's Luke Soden heads to the basket as Goffstown's Colin Malley closes in during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Advertisement Buy Now Bedford's Aiden O'Connell drives to the basket against Noah Durham during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Luke Soden poured in a game-high 32 points, leading host Bedford past Goffstown 73-38 in a Division I boys basketball game on Friday night.Bedford 73, Goffstown 38Bedford: Luke Soden, 32 points, 8 rebounds; Aiden O’Connell, 11 points; Caden Brown, 7 deflections, 3 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds; Brady O’Connell, 4 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 deflections; Austin Kasyjanski, 10 points.Goffstown: Noah Durham, Cam Hujsak, 10 points each.Trinity 58, Alvirne 52Trinity: Tyler Bike, 20 points; DeVohn Ellis, 16 points.Belmont 63, Campbell 44Campbell: Colton Martel, 14 points; Austin McHugh, 11.North-South postponedThe scheduled doubleheader, Nashua North at Nashua South, was postponed to Sunday, Jan. 29 at South. Girls at 1:30 p.m., boys to follow.Central-Memorial on MondayThe Central at Memorial boys game scheduled for Friday was postponed until Monday at 7 p.m. The girls game was also postponed until Monday, 6:30 at Central.GIRLS BASKETBALLExeter 49, Winnacunnet 36Exeter: Emma Smith, 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Hailey Harrington, 13 points, 4 rebounds; Ali Campbell, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.GIRLS HOCKEYSt. Thomas-Winna.-Dover 9, Souhegan 0STA-W-D: Christi Trudel, 2 goals; Elise Frenette, Bella Carey, Delaney Riley, McKenzie Wessling, Sophia Cedrone, Quincy Sundstrom, Maddie Hoyt, 1 goal each; Diana Pivirotto, 4 saves; Kensley Harris, 1 save. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage