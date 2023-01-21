Soden
Bedford's Luke Soden gets Goffstown's Ryan Strand up in the air with a fake during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Luke Soden poured in a game-high 32 points, leading host Bedford past Goffstown 73-38 in a Division I boys basketball game on Friday night.

Bedford 73, Goffstown 38