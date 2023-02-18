Aiden O'Connell
Bedford's Aiden O'Connell drives past Bishop Guertin's Robert Canaway III during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Aiden O’Connell poured in 25 points and Luke Soden scored 20 to lead the Bedford High boys basketball team past visiting Bishop Guertin 67-59 on Friday night.

Luke Anderson (19 points) and Matt Santosuosso (16) led BG.