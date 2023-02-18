Aiden O’Connell poured in 25 points and Luke Soden scored 20 to lead the Bedford High boys basketball team past visiting Bishop Guertin 67-59 on Friday night.
Luke Anderson (19 points) and Matt Santosuosso (16) led BG.
Bedford's Aiden O'Connell drives past Bishop Guertin's Robert Canaway III during Friday night's Division I game in Bedford.
Bedford improved to 15-1 while the Cardinals dropped to 11-5.
Pinkerton 69, Trinity 65
Pinkerton: Jackson Marshall, 24 points, 9 rebounds; Tyrone Chinn, 17 points, 5 rebounds; Anthony Chinn, 14 points, 6 rebounds.
Trinity: Tyler Bike, 37 points, 9 rebounds; DeVohn Ellis, 10 points.
Souhegan 52, Merrimack Valley 50
Souhegan (14-2): Nate Stiles, 16 points; Matt Canavan, 13; Madux McGrath, 11 rebounds.
Merrimack Valley (11-6): Buddy Eddy, 16.
Pembroke 72, Milford 58
Pembroke (14-2): Mike Strazzeri, 21 points; Josh Fitzgerald, 17; Joe Pilotte, 16; Shawn Hadley, 12.
Milford (7-10): Brady Hansen, 19 points; Kai Lau Quan, 14; Will O’Connell,l 13; Chuck Urda, 11.
Manchester West 60, Pelham 49
Pelham: Dom Herrling, 11 points; Zack James, 10; Peter Hemmerdinger, 10.
Alvirne 75, Salem 67
Salem (6-13): Melo, 23 points; Smith, 19; Carrien, 10.
Salem 56, Alvirne 49
Salem (7-9): Charlotte Hinchey, 9 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks; Ella Mosto, 14 points; Ayla Regan, 10 points; Lily George, 12 points.
Alvirne (8-9): O’Connor, 12 points; Harrtson, 11.
Nashua North 60, Central 56
North: Aiden Walker, 21 points; Natalee McInerney, 11; Grace Cardin, 10.
Central: McKenne Schneiderman, 23 points; JC Mendez, Leyla Mohamed, Sylvie Bangasimbo, 10 each.
Exeter 49, Memorial 37
Exeter: Ali Campbell, 12 points; Marlie Macek, 8 points, 9 rebounds; Rachel Ludwig, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Emma Rossi, 12 points, 3 rebounds; NyAsia McKelvey, 11 rebounds.
Pinkerton 59, Trinity 37
Pinkerton (13-3): Elizabeth Lavoie, 25 points; Sydney Gerossie, 10.
Pelham 56, Derryfield 33
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 15 points; Liv Todd, 11; Grace Riley, 10.
Winnacunnet 47, Keene 45
Winnacunnet: Franzoso, 15 points; Kerens, 13.
Keene: Cadance Gilbert, 10 points; Ivy Keating, Mann SShaffer, 9 each.
Bishop Guertin 8, Souhegan 0
BG: Jasmine Shattuck, 3 goals, 2 assists; Jill Scanlon, goal, 2 assists; Aine Kelly, Tessa Wilkie, Katherine Oskirko, Vanessa DeFelice, goal each; Scarlet Casey, shutout.
St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet 4, ConVal 0
STA/D/W: Kensley Harris, 7-save shutout; Kayley Young, Quincy Sundstrom, 2 goals each.
Bedford 2, Bishop Guertin 1
Bedford: Maddox Muir, goal, assist; Zack Griffin, goal.
BG: Logan Vogel, goal.
Exeter 5, St. Thomas 2
Exeter: Eddie Hannan, 2 goals, 2 assists; Brian Najjar, Cam Keaveney, Callum Howarth, goal each; Justin Shapiro, 2 assists; Charlie Mozina, 15 saves.
