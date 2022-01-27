Andrew Johnson scored with 1:35 remaining in regulation, lifting Bedford past Exeter 6-5 in boys hockey on Thursday.
Harry Dermody and Brendan Thornton scored two goals each for the Bulldogs, and Jack Dermody added a goal as Bedford improved to 8-2 in Division I.
Concord 4, Pinkerton 0
Concord: Brooks Craigue, Tyler Coskren, 2 goals, 1 assist.
Pinkerton (3-6-1): Damien Carter, 43 saves.
Boys basketball
Milford 62, John Stark 44
Milford: Bernad Glusac, 19 pts; Ryon Constable, 15 pts.
John Stark: Dylan Grivois, 11 pts.
Salem 58, Keene 55
Salem (7-7): Ryan Pacy, 25 pts; Kaleb Bates, 11 pts; Cam Kloza, 10 pts.
Pinkerton 71, Exeter 45
Pinkerton (13-2): Anthony Chinn, 19 pts, 5 rebs, 5 steals; Jackson Marshall, 18 pts, 8 rebs; Tyrone Chinn 10 pts, 5 assists, 6 steals; Trevor Edmunds, 6 pts.
Souhegan 58, Pelham 42
Souhegan (13-1): John McBride, 17 pts; Matt Canavan, Nolan Colby, 10 pts each.
Pelham (12-1): Jake McGlinchey, 21 pts.
Campbell 59, Raymond 38
Campbell: Brody Mills, 20 pts; Dylan Rice, 16 pts; Colton Martel, 10 pts; Jack Noury, 9 pts.
Bishop Guertin 74, Manchester Central 71
BG: Matt Santosuosso, 29 pts; Luke Anderson, 17 pts; Ben Mullett, 13 pts.
Central: William Gearles, Kuel Akot, 17 pts each.
Girls basketball
Pinkerton 77, Exeter 57
Pinkerton: Elizabeth Lavoie, 26 pts; Kristina Packowski, 21 pts; Avah Ingalls, Sydney Gerossie, 15 pts each.
Exeter: Emma Smith, 23 pts, 7 rebs, 7 steals, 3 assists; Rachel Ludwig, 9 pts; Jaidyn Rancourt, 6 pts; Ari Pompeo, 5 pts, 11 rebs.
Newmarket 45, Mount Royal 25
Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 21 pts.
Mount Royal: Katherine McMenaman, 10 pts.
Pelham 76, Souhegan 43
Pelham (7-7): Jasmine Becotte 23 pts; Olivia Todd, 14 pts.
Milford 62, John Stark 47
Milford (9-6): Lulu Maguire, 22 pts; Bailey Johnson, 17 pts; Avery Fuller, 12 pts; Kate Hansen, Addie Hopkins, Ellianna Nassy, defense.
John Stark (9-6): Avery Geaumont, 15 pts; Abigail Duclos, 12 pts.
Keene 44, Salem 40
Keene: Elyza Mitchell, 20 pts, 10 rebs; Marin Shaffer, 9 pts, 3 rebs, 3 steals; Gracyn Smith, 5 pts, 4 rebs; Molly Chamberlin, defense, 3 steals.
Salem (5-6): Ayla Mosto, 15 pts; Addie Lucier, 8 pts.
WRESTLING
Merrimack 37, Hollis/Brookline 36
113: Caden Bruseo (H) over Connor Sayball, fall; 126: Evan Torres (M) over Brady Rogers, MD, 14-2; 132: Hunter Crea (H) over Grant Descheneaux, MD, 16-3; 138: Mitchell Krupp (M) over Colin McGarry , fall, 4:00; 145: Robinson McAdams (H) over Adam Cummings, fall, 2:00; 152: Troy Moscatelli (H) over Cooper Carlson, TF 19-2 2:00; 160: Luke Wang (H) over Hunter Adams, fall; 170: Ethan Bender (H) over Brendan Curley, 8-7. 182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Justin Colby, 15-12; 285: Connor Williams (M) over Neo Hernandez, fall, 2:00.
Salem 51, Concord 22
Salem winners: 113 - Brody McDonald, 4-3; 120 - Ryan O’Rourke, WBF 4:39; 126 - Cam Monahan, WBF 1:39; 132 - Caleb O’Rourke, WBF 4:41; 138 - Jariel Hernandez, WBF 3:15; 160 - Brayden Fleming, WBF 4:40; 170 - Matt Breton, WBF 3:15; 182 - Mike Williams, WBF 4:36