Alex Benson notched five goals and two assists, helping Derryfield School past Kearsarge 18-3 on Monday night in girls lacrosse.
Lilly Handwerk added four goals for the Cougars, Chloe Bremberg notched three goals and one assist, and Teagan Peabody added two goals and two assists. Kira Geddes also scored twice.
Derryfield goalie Lily Kfoury stopped six shots.
Bedford 17, Souhegan 4
Souhegan: Natalie Heimarck, Lyla Hawkes, 1g each; Emma Kennedy, 2g; Emma Crisman, 2 saves; Annie Raduazzo, 1 save.
Boys lacrosse
Pinkerton 14, Merrimack 5
Pinkerton: Matt Feole, 5g; Joey Gallo, 4g, 2a; Michael Uber, 3g, 1a; Tyler LeBlanc, 3 saves; Curtis Michaud, 2 saves; Cole Frank, 18-for-30 on faceoffs.
Merrimack: Jackson Forbes, 2g; Nolan Anderson, 10 saves.
Derryfield 17, Merrimack Valley 0
Derryfield (9-0): RJ Proulx, 4g,1a; Alex Murray, 2g,1a; Chili Cabot, 3g,1a; Quinn Silvio, Tate Flint, Brady Doldo, 2g each; Ethan Flanagan, Liam Canty, 1g,1a each; Max Fowler, 2a; Logan Purvis, 19-for-21 on faceoffs; Park Lebiedz, 3 saves; Ryan Carmichael, 12 saves.
Bishop Guertin 19, Nashua So. 0
BG: Micah Dunsmoor, 3g; Michael Matuszewski, Ryan Lokken, Michael Ponto, AJ Rasmussen, Owen King, 2g each; Carter Jokokos, 1g,3a; Caleb Yeung, 1g,2a; Will Murphy, Liam O’Keefe, 1 save each; Michael MacDonough, 2 saves.
Softball
Coe-Brown 3, Pelham 0
Coe-Brown: Courtney Thomas, 2-run single; Jaiden Porter, 3 hits, RBI; Madi DeCota, 2 hits and pitched shutout, striking out 16.
Pelham: Molly Sauer, Emily Roscoe, hit each; Caileigh Augiar pitched well.
Londonderry 10, Bishop Guertin 8
Londonderry: Nelson, homer.
BG: Michaella Brown, RBI double; Sophie Bilodeau, 4-for-5.
Exeter 10, Portsmouth 0
Exeter (9-0): Kristen Beebe, 4 IP, 10 Ks, 1 BB, 0 H; Edy Crawford, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Summer Leclerc, 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Emma Plourde, 3 hits, 2 RBIs; Annie Christiana, 2 H, 3 R, Nev Haugh, 2 hits, RBI.
Baseball
Hinsdale 14, Newport 1
Hinsdale: Aidan Davis, Trey Corey, 2 hits, 2 RBIs each; Corey, 3 runs scored; Trace Tetrault, 2 hits; Brayden Eastman, 2-hitter, 11 strikeouts.
Pinkerton 11, Trinity 0
Pinkerton: Albert, homer, 3 singles; Corsetto, 5 RBIs; pitchers Adrien, Braiser, Cioffi, Marshall, Hammer combined on 3-hitter.
Alvirne 10, Memorial 6
Alvirne: Krueger, 6 IP; Alvarez closed game with 2 Ks; Krueger, 3 hits, 3 runs scored.
Memorial: Rivera, 4 hits.
GIRLS TENNIS
Moultonborough 8, Inter-Lakes 1
Alyssa Fritschka (M) def Laura Cove 8-2; Caroline Elliott (M) def Kiera Moynihan 8-4; Grace Elliott (M) def Lily Morse 8-2; Marissa Anastasio, IL, def Abby Bryant 9-8 (4); Payton Goren (M) def Alli McCarthy 8-1; Brooke Hoag (M) def Olivia Kimball 8-5.
Fritschka/C Elliot (M) def Anastasio/Morse 8-2; G Elliot/Hoag (M) def Kimball/McCarthy 8-1; Bryant/Goren (M) def Moynihan/Addi Harper 8-4.
Bedford 6, Central 3
Emily leclerc C d. Riley Novak 8-0; Kaylee Taff B d. McKenna Schneiderman 8-5; Emma Blaisdell C d. Elise Flynn 8-4; Lucy Novak B d. Tess Beckman 8-6; Anna Johnson B d. Katie Mulcahy 8-4; Guadalupe Bruno B d. Alisa Friedland 8-2.
Leclerc/Blaisdell C d. Novak/Novak 8-3; Raff/Flynn B d Schneiderman /Mulcahy 8-6; Johnson/Bruno B d. Beckman/Friedland 8-2.
Alvirne 6, Central 3
Emily Leclerc C d. Natalie McSweeny 8-1; Kenzie Legg A d. McKenna Schneiderman 8-2; Emma Blaisdell C d. Avery Baker 8-5; Emma Cappi A d. Tess Beckman 8-2; Marissa Murphy A d. Katie Mulcahy 6-6 (injured); Alisa Friedland C d. Liz Rugg 8-5
McSweeny/Baker A d. Leclerc/Blaisdell 3-8; Legg/Cappi A d. Beckman/Friedland 8-2; Murphy/Rugg A d. Schneiderman/Tenn 8-3.
Bedford 8, Pinkerton 1
Maddie Whitcomb (B) def Amelia Coyle 8-4; Mia Rivard (P) def Riley Novak 8-1; Kaylee Raff (B) def Emily Borges 8-0; Elyse Flynn (B) def Calli Matarozzo 8-1; Lucy Novak (B) def Sydney Collard 8-2; Ava Malnar (B) def Bridget Gorrie 8-5.
R. Novak/L. Novak (B) def Coyle/Rivard 9-8 (8-6); Whitcomb/Flynn(B) def Borges/Matarozzo 8-4; Raff/Anna Johnson (B) def Collard/Gorrie 8-2.
Merrimack 5, Spaulding 4
Katie Costa, M, def. Maddy Gagnon, 8-1; Emily Winefield, M, def. Stella Mitropoulos, 8-4; Jess Harden, M, def. Zoe Farrington, 8-2; Hannah Stewart, S, def. Lina Eldeib, 8-5; Lucy Gosselin, S, def. Emily Theriault, 8-1; Ashley Stewart, S, def. Lily Fanchaing, 8-3.
Costa-Harden, M, def. Gagnon-Mitropoulos, 8-1; Farrington-H. Stewart, S, def. Winefield-Fanchaing, 8-5; Eldeib-Theriault, M, def. E. Leslie-T. Leslie, 8-2.
Derryfield 9, Concord 0
Sophie Correnti def. Grace Ferguson, 8-0; Sofia Koshy def. Madie Mikkelson, 8-0; Annabelle Crotty, D, def. Alexandria Grappone, 8-0; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Rosie Curry, 8-0; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Yangchen Sherpa, 8-0; Lucy Yakola, D, def. Katherine Tewksbury, 8-0.
Correnti-Crotty, D, def. Ferguson-Mikkelsen 8-0; Koshy-Smith, D, def. Grappone-Curry, 8-0; Yakola-Jankowska, D, def. Sherpa-Tewksbury, 8-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Bedford 9, Pinkerton 0
Lucas Mack, B, def. Ethan Flaherty 8-0; Logan Mack, B, def. Riley Couture 8-1; Richie Black, B, def. Arav Mahajan 8-1; Nate Gordon, B, def. Jack McGarrahan 8-0; Ryan Juneja, B, def. Josh Roux 8-2; Tristan Van Der Meer, B, def. Landon Sprague 8-2.
Mack-Mack, B, def. Flaherty-Mahajan 8-1; Gordon-Black, B, def. Ethan Johnston-McGarrahan 8-1; Caden Namania-Juneja, B, def. Roux-Anthony Terrile 9-7.
Derryfield 9, Concord 0
Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Finn Brown 8-1; Davey Schroeder (DS) def. Carter Pratt 8-0; Johnny Brown (DS) def. Carl Sirrianna 8-0; Jack Krasnof (DS) def. Martin Pennington 8-0; Billy Gardner (DS) def. Oliver Quinn 8-1; Tucker Rozen (DS) def. Bennet Cyr 8-0.
Schroeder/Schroeder (DS) def. Brown/Pratt 8-0; Brown/Krasnof (DS) def. Sirrianna/Quinn 8-0; Gardner/ Rozen (DS) def. Pennington/Cyr 8-0.
Winnacunnet 6, Goffstown 3
Harrison Neff, G, def. Jackson Willis 8-0; Josef Daniels, W, def. Coen Soucy 8-1; Chris Berry, W, def. Tyler Dionne 8-4; AJ McLaughlin, W, def. Chris Umstead 8-4; Fekadu O’Connor, W, def. Jake Bates 8-2; Gavan Murdoch, G, def. Greyson Belliveau 8-4.
Neff-Dionne, G, def. Willis-Berry 8-5; Daniels-O’Connor, W, def. Soucy-Bates 8-3; McLaughlin-Belliveau, W, def. Murdoch-Wooding 8-3.
Bishop Guertin 9, Memorial 0
Nick Xie (BG) def. Tiago Mendes 8-2; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Cam Brown 8-3; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Tyler Telge (M) 8-3; Sean Cairns (BG) def. Daniel Betancur (M) 8-4; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. David Ruge 8-1; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Zach Telge 8-0
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Mendes/Brown 8-4; Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Tyler Telge/Betancur 8-6; Prasad/Finnegan(BG) def. Ruge/Zach Telge 8-1.