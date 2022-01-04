Julie McLaughlin notched three goals and two assists to lead the Bishop Guertin girls hockey team past Kingswood 9-0 on Tuesday in a season opener for the Cardinals.

Jenna Lynch registered a goal and four assists, Riley Goldthwaite added two goals and an assist, and Katherine Oskirko, McKenzie Husson and Joe Gagne each scored. Goalies Evie Holt and Makenna Reekie combined on the shutout.

Monday games

Boys basketball

Coe-Brown 46, Milford 40

Coe-Brown: Jack Lano, 16 points; Nate Ford, Brady Kauchouko, Tommy Flanigan, 10 pts each.

Milford: Chuck Urda, 11 pts; Brady Hansen, 9 pts.

Pinkerton 76, Memorial 37

Pinkerton (5-0): Jackson Marshall, 23 pts, 11 rebs; Anthony Chinn, 14 pts, 9 rebs; Tyrone Chin, 10 pts; Aidan Kane, 9 pts.

Goffstown 57, Salem 56

Goffstown: Cam Hujsak, 23 pts; Aiden O’Connell, 14 pts; Jonah Lopez, 8 pts, strong defense.

Salem: Ryan Pacy, 26 pts; Cam Kloza, 13 pts.

Exeter 52, Spaulding 43

Exeter: Aaron Share, 15 pts.

Spaulding: Jack Sullivan, 18 pts.

Central 80, Winnacunnet 55

Central (2-2): Angel Castro, 20 pts; Jason Gasana, Kuel Akot, 11 pts each; Greg Jean Baptiste, William Gearles, 10 pts each.

Winnacunnet (3-2): Cole Nicholas, 19 pts; Josh Schaake, 16 pts.

Trinity 68, Londonderry 53

Trinity (6-0): Mark Nyomah, Tyler Bike, Andrew Politi, 16 pts each; Max Shosa, top rebounder.

Girls basketball

Windham 55, Dover 52

Windham (3-2): Hannah Smith, 12 pts; Meg Husson, Erica Sovereign, 10 pts each.

Dover: Miller McCoy, 13 pts; Abbie Kozlowski, 11 pts.

Central 45, Winnacunnet 33

Central: Jailyn Johnson, 11 pts; Amandalee Espinal, 10 pts.

Pinkerton 73, Memorial 34

Pinkerton (7-0): Avah Ingalls, 17 pts; Elizabeth Lavoie, 15 pts; Sydney Gerossie, 10 pts.

Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 9 pts; Paige Thibault, 8 pts.

Milford 51, Timberlane 28

Milford (4-2): Avery Fuller, 16 pts; Lulu Maguire, 11 pts.

Bedford 44, Keene 31

Bedford: Kate Allard, 19 pts.

Keene: Cadance Gilbert, 11 pts, 7 rebs, 2 steals; Marin Shaffer, 10 pts.

Exeter 57, Spaulding 36

Exeter: Erin McIlroy, 11 pts, 4 rebs, 2 steals; Grace Weed, 10 pts, 5 assists, 3 rebs; Ariana Pompeo, 8 pts, 12 rebs; Jaidyn Rancourt, Hailey Harrington, 8 pts each.

Newmarket 43, Mount Royal 8

Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 17 pts; Riley Andriski, Ella Gallion, 8 pts each