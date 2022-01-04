Pinkerton Academy’s Sean Jenkins drives past Manchester Memorial’s Brennan Beland during Monday’s game at Memorial. The game was the first NHIAA Division I contest for both teams since before the Christmas break. The Astros prevailed, 76-37, behind 23 points and 11 rebounds from Jackson Marshall. Anthony Chinn added 14 points and nine rebounds for Pinkerton, which improved to 5-0 in the league.
Pinkerton Academy’s Sean Jenkins drives past Manchester Memorial’s Brennan Beland during Monday’s game at Memorial. The game was the first NHIAA Division I contest for both teams since before the Christmas break. The Astros prevailed, 76-37, behind 23 points and 11 rebounds from Jackson Marshall. Anthony Chinn added 14 points and nine rebounds for Pinkerton, which improved to 5-0 in the league.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Pinkerton Academy’s Aidan Kane battle goes to the basket against Manchester Memorial’s Kenray Emadamerho during Monday’s game at Memorial. The Astros won, 76-37.
Julie McLaughlin notched three goals and two assists to lead the Bishop Guertin girls hockey team past Kingswood 9-0 on Tuesday in a season opener for the Cardinals.
Jenna Lynch registered a goal and four assists, Riley Goldthwaite added two goals and an assist, and Katherine Oskirko, McKenzie Husson and Joe Gagne each scored. Goalies Evie Holt and Makenna Reekie combined on the shutout.
Monday games
Boys basketball
Coe-Brown 46, Milford 40
Coe-Brown: Jack Lano, 16 points; Nate Ford, Brady Kauchouko, Tommy Flanigan, 10 pts each.