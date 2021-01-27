Sean Kelley’s third-period goal proved to be the winner in Bishop Guertin’s 4-3 victory over Exeter at Cyclones Arena in Hudson.
Dan Woodford, Quinn Cepiel and John Mantone also scored for the Cardinals.
Keegan Knight had a goal and assist for Exeter and Jaxson Roenick and Davis Nelson scored one goal each for the Blue Hawks.
Henry Fraser made 27 saves for Exeter, to 24 for BG’s John Casey.
Concord 6, Windham 0
Concord: Tyler Coskren, Dawson Fancher, Zach Drew, Brooks Craigue, Ryan Philbrick and Alex Forward, 1 goal each.
Bedford 2, Trinity 1 (OT)
Bedford (4-0-0): Owen Roberto, game-tying goal with 1:09 remaining in regulation; Quinlaw Kerr, game-winning goal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bedford 65, Trinity 27 (Tues.)
Bedford: Isabella King, 25 points.
Trinity: Colby Guinta, 13 points.
BG 54, Windham 36 (Tues.)
Windham: Sarah Dempsey, 8 points; Chloe Weeks, 7 points.
BG: Catelyn Wheeler, 14 points; Olivia Murray, 11 points.
Londonderry 40, Salem 38
Londonderry: Jordan Furlong, 11 points; Ashley Schmitt, 8 points; Ashley Rourke, 7 points.
Salem: Sydney Emerson, 17 points; Dominique Aliyah, 8 points.
Note: Kylee McGurn grabbed a loose ball and put in the game winner, a short shot with .2 of a second remaining.
Goffstown 61, Merrimack 31
Goffstown: Ava Winterburn, 21 points; Maggie Sasso, 10 points.
Merrimack (2-2): Emma Valluzzi, 9 points; Lilli Dabillis, 7 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Londonderry 63, Salem 54 (Tues.)
Londonderry: Jackson Cox, 18 points; Brian Gould, 15 points.
Salem: Kaleb Bates, 15 points; Ryan Pacy, 13 points; Adan Ayala, 11 points.
Memorial 45, Concord 43 (Tues.)
Memorial (3-1): Johnny Roumraj, 11 points; Tyler Lavallee, 10 points; Cam Pollock, 8 points.
Concord: Ivan Yen, Anthony Brock, 19 points each.
Note: Roumraj hit two free throws with six seconds remaining to put the Crusaders up five. Concord hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Nashua North 83, Alvirne 47
North: Sam McElliott, 19 points; Spencer Labrecque, 16 points; Curtis Harris-Lopez, 11 points.
Alvirne: Liam O’Neil, 11 points; Brendan Graham, 10 points.
Campbell 72, Derryfield 52
Campbell: Brody Mills, 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Will McPherson, 18 points, 14 rebounds; Dylan Rice, 13 points, 6 rebounds; Colton Martell, 9 points; Jack Noury, 8 points, good defense.
Oyster River 63, Sanborn 58
Sanborn (3-1): Dylan Khalil, 33 points.
Oyster River: Ben Mattioni, Douglas MacGowan, 16 points each.