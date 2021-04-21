Round Two of the clash of the state’s traditional boys lacrosse titans is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Round One of the home-and-home series went to Bishop Guertin, decisively.
Brady Dumont scored four goals as the Cardinals built a 9-1 halftime lead and defeated the Astros 14-8 on Tuesday at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
The teams have met in the last seven Division I state finals.
Declan Wilkie, Michael Kiely and Tim Kiely added a pair of goals each, and Nick McGovern, Aidan Ahearn, Connor Bouvier and Xander Dunsmoor scored once apiece as the Cards improved to 3-0. Michael Kiely added three assists. Zach Connerty (four saves) and Dylan Steward (six saves) split goalkeeping duties for BG.
Riley Spellman and Joey Gallo had hat tricks for the Astros (3-1). Michael Uber and Hunter Drouin also scored, and goalie Curtis Michaud made eight saves.
Coe-Brown 11, Merrimack Valley 5
Coe-Brown: David Lee, 4 goals, 1 assist; Landon Rafael, Wells Lambert, 2 goals, 2 assists each; Aaron Bono, 1 goal, 2 assists; Drew Clinch, 2 goals; Aidan Lindsey, Jack Whitcher, Matt LeBrecque, DJ Brady, defensive standouts; James Thomas, 13 saves.
Hanover 12, Lebanon 4
Hanover (2-0): Seamus Murphy, 6 goals; Brett Simmons, 2 goals, 3 assists; Jack Badams, 2 goals; Noah Fahey, 1 goal, 2 assists; DH Hendrick, 1 goal, 1 assist; Sawyer Brown, 2 assists; Brendan Logan, 1 assist; Danny Pitiger, 5 saves
Girls lacrosse
Plymouth 14, Kennett 8
Plymouth: Emma Webster, 5 goals, 1 assist; Anna Aprilliano, 3 goals, 3 assists; Chloe Bouchard, 1 goal, 1 assist; Anya Barach, 3 goals; Laurel Mason, 2 goals; Chloe Bouchard dominated draw controls; Holly Hoyt, 50% save percentage.
Alvirne 8, Memorial/West 6
Alvirne: Zaira O’Leary, 9 saves; Hailey Ramalhinho, Halle Miller, 3 goals each; Madison Nicolosi, 2 goals.
Derryfield 9, Goffstown 6
Derryfield: Lucy Licata, 5 goals; Casey Benson, 2 goals; Abbey Carr, Lily Handwerk, 1 goal each; Shawna Lesmerises, 9 saves; Lauren MacLean, 4 draw controls, 3 ground balls, 1 caused turnover and 1 interception.
Boys volleyball
Salem 3, Pinkerton 1
(14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-17)
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 9 kills; Tate Thompson, 7 blocks; Alden Hirsch, 11 digs; Lucas Lizotte, 24 assists.
BG 3, Souhegan 0
(25-10, 25-14, 25-21)
BG: DJ Omogrosso, 10 kills, 4 blocks; Erik Wizboski, 7 aces, 4 kills, 9 assists; Sam Dufoe, 12 assists.
Baseball
Hanover 10, Mascoma 0
Hanover: Sam Sacerdote, 5 IP 9 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 R, 9 Ks; Ben Williams, inside-the-park homer; John Hill, triple, single, 3 RBIs; Sacerdote, 2 singles, 2 RBIs,2 SBs; Casey Graham, Joe Davis, 2 singles.
Portsmouth 9, Salem 7
Portsmouth: Sargent, homer, single, 4 RBIs; Hindle, homer, 3 RBIs; Minckler, 4 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 Ks.
Salem: Gomez, 3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 Ks; Allard, 3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 Ks; Ayala, double, single, 3 RBIs; Pacy, homer.
Boys tennis
Plymouth 8, Inter-Lakes 1
Singles: Anton Smith (P) d. Amos Wobber 8-2; Will Fogarty (P) d. Harrison Hicks 8-4; Calvin Swanson (P) d. Thomas White 8-6; Leo Ebner (P) d. Ethan Palmer 8-0; John Ulricson (P) d. Perry Swanker 8-1; Quinn Twomey (P) d. Connor Dubois 8-1
Doubles: Wobber/Hicks (IL) d. Smith/Ulricson 8-5; Ben Means/Jack Swanson (P) d. White/Palmer 8-5; Spencer Inwood/Max Levin (P) d. Swanker/Dubois 8-1
Plymouth record: 2-0.
Derryfield 9, Concord 0
Singles: Jack Schroeder d. Daniel Pedersen 8-1; Chris Lynch d. Finn Conery 8-2; Chris Van Natta d. Finn Brown 8-6; Max Smith d. David Bean 8-3; Jack Krasnof d. Knox Brown 8-2; Billy Gardner d. Carter Pratt 8-0.
Doubles: Schroeder/Lynch d. Pedersen/F. Brown 8-2; Van Natta/Smith d. Conery/Bean 8-6; Krasnof/Gardner d. K. Brown/Tyler Coskren 8-1.
Alvirne 5, Nashua South 4 (Monday)
Singles: Peyton Meuse (A) d. Abhinav Avvura, 8-2; Ashton Meuse (A) d. Santiago Somorrostro 8-4; Tom Bondruk (A) d. Akhil Kammila 8-4; Neil Kachappily (NS) d. Charlie Thomas 8-5; Shubh Dubey (NS) d. Jon Rudy 8-4; Praneet Novella (NS) d. Brady Burke 8-1.
Doubles: P. Meuse-A. Meuse (A) d. Avvura-Somorrostro, 8-1; d. Kammila-Kachappily (NS) d. Bondruk-Thomas 8-5; Rudy-Burke (A) d. Dubey-Novella 8-5.
Girls tennis
Hollis/Brookline 9, Pelham 0
Singles: Delaney Weimer d. Brooke Contarino 8-5; Lia Eisenberg d. Ruby Day 8-1; Keira Stuart d. Jessica Bevens 8-0; Samantha Morse d. Grace Desousa 8-4; Natasha Serro d. Corrine Kelly 8-0; Hannah Escanebo d. Rosie Day 8-0.
Doubles: Weimer-Eisenberg d. Contarino-Ruby Day 8-6; Stuart-Morse d. Bevens-Desousa 8-5; Serro-Escanebo d. Kelly-Rosie Day 8-0.
Derryfield 9, Concord 0
Singles: Julia Hardy d. Eleanor Malette 8-1; Paige Grondin d. Leila Spires 8-2; Sophie Brown d. Joanna Dustin 9-7; Madison Molina d. Kristin Womack 8-6; Skylar Cohen d. Laura Hale 8-6; Maya Marsdan d. Emily Anfield 8-6.
Doubles: Hardy-Grondin d. Malette-Spires 8-4; Brown-Molina d. Dustin-Womack 8-5; Cohen-Anna Induni d. Hale-Anfield 8-5.
Derryfield record: 2-0.
Plymouth 5, Inter-Lakes 4
Singles: Kaylie Sampson (P) d. Angela Brown 8-0; Ellen Ryan (P) d. Julia Pendergast 8-1; Kamila Abdul-Jabbar (P) d. Raven Strother 8-6; Caitlin Harris (I) d. Sumji Billin 8-8 , 9-7 in tiebreaker; Emma Smith (P) d. Danielle Donahue 8-8, 7-1 in tiebreaker; Jess Woodaman (I) d. Samantha Sanborn 8-6
Doubles: Sampson-Ryan (P) d. Brown-Pendergast 8-0; Strother-Harris (I) d. Abdul-Jabbar-Rhiannon Harris 8-6; Donahue-Woodaman (I) d. Billin-Abey Gordon 8-3.
Souhegan 6, Milford 3
Singles: Grace Carpenter (M) d. Maddie Daniel 8-2; Adriana George (M) d. Anna Goyette 8-2; Mishka Tower (S) d. Emma Grovesteen 8-0; Carolyn Horner (S) d. Erin Jasper 8-2; Molly Atkinson (S) d. Dzenana Harambasic 8-1; Keelin Hewelyn (S) d. Juliann DeGraffenried 8-0
Doubles: Daniel-Goyette (S) d. Carpenter-Grovesteen 8-0; Tower-Horner (S) d. George-Jasper 8-2; DeGraffenried-Harambasic (M) won, 8-6.
Prospect Mountain 5, Moultonborough 4
Singles: Megan Swedberg (M) d. Madilyn Neathery 8-0; Winnie Cox (M) d. Erin Cawnsley 8-2; Eva Misiaszek (PM) d. Caroline Goren 8-3; Caroline Elliott (M) d. Abby Wittenberg 8-5; Ava Morton (PM) d. E. Lahey 8-1; Natalia Smith (PM) d. Abagail Bryant 8-2.
Doubles: Swedberg-Cox (M) d. Neathery-Cawnsley 8-0; Misiaszek-Wittenberg (PM) d. Goren-Elliott 8-0; Booker-Smith (PM) d. Elliott-Bryant 8-6.
Salem 7, Timberlane 2
Singles: Dakota Santo (S) d. Catherine Hammond 8-3; Gianna Rousseau (T) d. Bella Lenfest 8-1; Rachel Dion (S) d. Mylee Little 8-4; Laura Salamanca (S) d. Chase Bishop 8-0; Sophie Norcross (S) d. Ashlyn Lally 8-3; Joah Debrocke (S) d. Brisa Martinez 8-1.
Doubles: Santo-Salamanca (S) d. Hammond-Rousseau 8-4; Bishop-Martinez (T) d. Lenfest-Dion 8-4; Norcross-Debrocke (S) d. Little-Lally 8-3.
Salem record: 3-1.
Track & field
Boys: Londonderry 70, Merrimack 53
Winners
100: Andrew Kullman, L, 12.09. 200: Tyler Pencinger, M, 25.77. 400: Sean Clegg, L, 53.96; 800: Will Plante, L, 2:08.98. 1,600: Ryan Young, L, 4:29.78. 110 hurdles: Colby Ramshaw, L, 18.70. 300 hurdles: Jay Haddad, M, 49.65. 4-by-100 relay: Londonderry, 45.51. 4-by-400: Londonderry, 3:38.35. Pole vault: Daniel Bartus, M, 8-0. Long jump: Colby Ramshaw, L, 18-6.25. Triple jump: Rami Aldrich, M, 33-9. Shot put: Jaydon Navarro, L, 38-5.25. Discus: Donovan Gannon, L, 92-7. Javelin: Owen Sadowski, 117-5.
Hanover (Monday): Quad meet at Newport. Marauders highlights include Riley Roach winning 3,200 in 12 minutes, 22 seconds, and Daniel Frost winning the boys 3,200 in10 minutes, 35 seconds. Hanover swept the high jump, with Emma Kleber winning with a height of 5’0“, and Ian Solberg winning with a height of 6’1“. Anna Aaron won the discus with a throw of 61 feet, and Pierce Seigne won the 800m race in 2:03.
Girls: Merrimack 78, Londonderry 56
Merrimack highlights: Kailey Dillon won 300 hurldes and long jump, ran a leg for the winning 4-by-100 relay team and placed second in the triple jump. Alexis Best won 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 4-by-100 relay team.