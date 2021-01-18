Sean Kelley, Logan Vogel, Quinn Cepiel and Mike Kiely each scored a goal as the Bishop Guertin boys hockey team beat Londonderry 4-2 on Monday at Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett. Derek Amaral added two assists for the Cardinals (2-0).
Girls hockey
Saturday
Bishop Guertin 8, Concord 2
BG (1-0): Jenna Lynch, 2 goals, 2 assists; Julie McGloughlin, 2 goals, 1 assist; Tessa Wilkie, 2 goals; Kathryn Simpson, Lindsey Hult, 1 goal each.
Monday, at JFK Coliseum
Bishop Guertin 8, Man. Central 1
BG (2-0): McGloughlin, 2 goals, 1 assist; Hult, 2 goals; Lynch, 1 goal, 1 assist; Wilkie, 2 assists; Evie Holt, Elise Harnish, Simpson, 1 goal each.
Central: Emma Landry, 1 goal.
Wrestling
Saturday
SALEM 51, Plymouth 27
Salem (1-0) highlights: Ryan O’Rourke (120), WBF, 3:30; Cam Monahan (126), WBF, 3:46; George Boudreau (138), WBF, 1:52; Matteo Mustapha (152), WBF, 2:46; Mike Williams (160), W, 11-9, OT; Jack Dailey (220), WBF, 1:48; Jordan Scott (285), WBF, 1:13.
Note: Williams came back from a 6-1 deficit to win in overtime.
Bowling
Hollis/Brookline (Saturday)
Standard round: Kail Arthur 154, 141; Cayden Plummer 155, 195; Zach Sommer 133, 203; Jarrett Tousignant 163, 201; Dan Aulbach 243, 183.
Baker round: Hollis/Brookline 2, Merrimack 0. Scores: 129-119, 146-111.