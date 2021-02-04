Devan Booth hit a layup at the buzzer to lift Trinity past Manchester Central 45-44 in girls basketball on Thursday night.
Colby Guinta scored 13 points and Achol Tour 12 to lead Trinity. Central’s Emily Hobausz paced all scorers with 16 points.
In other girls basketball on Thursday, Windham beat Merrimack, 44-40. Liv Tsetsilas led the Jaguars with 11 points and Chloe Weeks hit two clinching free throws with eight seconds remaining. Gillian Walker paced Merrimack with 13 points and Keira Bike added 10.
And Nashua North beat Londonderry, 40-34. Lilly Brooks netted 16 points for the Titans. Kylee McGurn's 10 points led the Lancers.
BOYS HOCKEY
In other high school action Thursday, the Exeter boys hockey team beat Trinity, 7-2. Ty Robinson and Keegan Knight scored two goals apiece, with Knight adding three assists. Liam Walsh notched a goal and three assists, and Roger Davis and Mike McEwen (first varsity) also scored for the Blue Hawks. Exeter goalie Henry Fraser stopped 18 shots.
Finn McDonough and Tyler Peltek scored for Trinity.