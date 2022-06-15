As selected by the coaches
Division I
First Team
Aiden Drunsic, Bishop Guertin, Attack; Griffin Johnson, Nashua South, Attack; Quinn Cepiel, Bishop Guertin, Attack; Brady Dumont, Bishop Guertin, Attack; Aiden Laurendeau, Bishop Guertin, Attack; Kyle Zirn, Pinkerton, Defense; Parker Henrichon, Bedford, Defense; Dylan Wrisley, Londonderry, Defense; Nick Dahl, Bishop Guertin, Defense; Colin Roark, Bishop Guertin, Defense; Cole Frank, Pinkerton, Faceoff; JJ Murphy, Bishop Guertin, Faceoff; Ethan Johnson, Nashua South, goalie; Jess Morin, Londonderry, Long Stick Midfielder; Riley Spellman, Pinkerton, Midfield; Jack Peters, Nashua North, Midfield, Nate Pedrick, Londonderry, Midfield; Adam Neil, Exeter, Midfield; Connor Rowsell, Nashua South, Midfield; Nate Campbell, Nashua South, Midfield; Xander Dunsmoor, Bishop Guertin, Midfield; Connor Bouvier, Bishop Guertin, Midfield; Tim Kiely, Bishop Guertin, Midfield.
Second Team
Aidan Huard, Londonderry, Attack; Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton, Attack; Joey Gallo, Pinkerton, Attack; Josh DeFranzo, Londonderry, Attack; Gavin Lechner, Exeter, Attack; Hunter Day, Salem, Defense; Cameron Leeds, Pinkerton, Defense; Kevin Sheridan, Bedford, Defense; Parker Fredrickson, Concord, Defense; Roger Smyth, Exeter, Defense; Ty Parsons, Londonderry, Faceoff Get Off; Zach Connerty, Bishop Guertin, Goalie; Matthew Desmond, Bedford, Goalie; Ethan Bernich, Exeter, Goalie; Alex Dumont, Bishop Guertin, Long Stick Midfielder; Connor Guibord, Bishop Guertin, Midfield; Shea Goodwin, Merrimack, Midfield; Colby Gagnon, Pinkerton, Midfield; Michael Uber, Pinkerton, Midfield; Sean Toscano, Bedford, Midfield; Joey Tarbell, Concord, Midfield; Rhett Medling, Nashua South, Midfield; Zach Kouchalakos, Bishop Guertin, Midfield.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drunsic, Exeter.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Johnson, Nashua South.
Head Coach of the Year: Bill Monsen, Nashua South.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Paul DiMarino, Exeter; Cody Marquis, Bishop Guertin.
Division II
First Team
Anthony DiMartino, St. Thomas, Attack; Alex Murray, Derryfield, Attack; Caleb White, Winnacunnet, Attack; Michael O’Neil, Portsmouth, Attack; Dugan Brewer-Little, Derryfield, Defense; Nico Zano, Winnacunnet, Defense; Gary Shivell, Timberlane, Defense; Andrew Trudel, Windham, Defense; Marcus Broom, St. Thomas, Midfield; Tate Flint, Derryfield, Midfield; Quinn Silvio, Derryfield, Midfield; Jacob Roy, Hollis/Brookline, Midfield; Gabe Goodwin, Oyster River, Midfield; Antonio Franciosa, Winnacunnet, Midfield; Dom Maldari, Portsmouth, Midfield; Zach Amend, Portsmouth, Midfield; Keghan Meyers, Portsmouth, SSDM; Max Brown, Portsmouth, Long Stick Midfielder; Brady Marsten, Timberlane, Goalie; Nick Smith, Portsmouth, Faceoff, Ethan Gerry, Timberlane, Attack; Alex Ryan, Windham, Attack; DH Hendrick, Hanover, Midfield; Justin Colby, Hollis/Brookline, Faceoff.
Second Team
Finn Connor, St. Thomas, Attack; Brendan Logan, Hanover, Attack; Colin Kimball, Winnacunnet, Attack; Ronan McNamara, ConVal, Attack; Britton Dunbar, St. Thomas, Defense; Shawn Wooles, Defense; Gunner Jackson, Portsmouth, Defense; Alex Heck, ConVal, Defense; Jackson Estes, St. Thomas, Midfield; Chili Cabot, Derryfield, Midfield; Bobby Schaefer, Goffstown, Midfield; Sam Guilmette, Oyster River, Midfield; Tucker McCann, Winnacunnet, Midfield; Tomas Anderson, Hollis/Brookline, Midfield; Gavin McCabe, Bow, Midfield; Ethan Flanagan, Derryfield, SSDM; Amani Harvey, Oyster River, LSM; Max Fowler, Derryfield, Long Stick Midfielder; Naish Kelly, Winnacunnet, Goalie; Logan Purvis, Derryfield, Faceoff, Gavin O’Brien, Pembroke, Attack; Nick DeBello, Merrimack Valley, Faceoff; Owen Kelley, Manchester, Defense; Finn Mason, Oyster River, Goalie.
Offensive Player of the Year: Maldari, Portsmouth.
Defensive Player of the Year: Zano, Winnacunnet.
Head Coach of the Year; Ken Blaszka, Timberlane.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Jay Gallipo, Coe-Brown.
Division III
First Team
Griffin Auch, Lebanon, Attack; Brendan Boschi, Campbell, Attack; Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton, Attack; Andrew Wilnus, Campbell, Attack; Logan Barnhill, Milford, Midfield; Otto Bourne, Lebanon, Midfield; Aidan Burns, Hopkinton, Midfield; Cam Cooke, Pelham, Midfield; Hunter Grant, Lebanon, Midfield; Jack Noury, Campbell, Midfield; Austin Pepin, Trinity, Midfield; Cole Roy, Laconia, Midfield; Nick Therrien, Plymouth, Midfield; Paulo Vasquez, Hillsboro-Deering, Faceoff; Zach Whitney, Laconia, Long Stick Midfield; Eric Coates, Campbell, Defense; Matt Miclette, Trinity, Defense; Jaco Mello, Laconia, Defense; Joe Peters, Plymouth, Defense; Steven Reddy, Hopkinton, Defense; Cam Harriman, Laconia, Goalie; Jake Marcoux, Plymouth, Goalie; Eli Stanefer, Hopkinton, Goalie.
Second Team
Connor Hamilton, Pelham, Attack; Brenden Marcoux, Plymouth, Attack; Andrew Overy, Trinity, Attack; Evan Rollins, Laconia, Attack; Caden Sanborn, Plymouth, Attack; Tim Ausevich, Laconia, Midfield; Garrett Cerda, Bishop Brady, Midfield; Josh Duval, Hopkinton, Midfield; Lucas Frazier, Trinity, Midfield; Ethan Molnar, Hopkinton, Midfield; John Newell, Campbell, Midfield; Mamush Tighe, Plymouth, Midfield; Carson Tucker, Laconia, Midfield; Chuck Urda, Milford, Midfield; Ethan Giniewicz, Pelham, Faceoff; Jack Kanaley, Campbell, Long Stick Midfield; Cam Bassett, Hopkinton, Defense; Edgar Conroy, Laconia, Defense; Colbie DeLisle, Lebanon, Defense; Josh Lamparelli, Bishop Brady, Defense; Memphis Patterson, Pelham, Defense; Zoltan Stefan, Gilford, Defense; Chase Hunt, Trinity, Goalie.
Offensive Player of the Year: Boschi, Campbell.
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcoux, Plymouth.
Head Coaches of the Year: Cole Flannery, Lebanon; Josh Knight, Campbell.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Rod Roy, Laconia.
All-Americans
Midfielders: Bouvier, BG; Cepiel, BG; Kiely, BG; Dunsmoor, BG; Spellman, BG.
Goalie: Ethan Johnson, South.
Attack: Drunsic, Exeter.
Academic All-Americans
LSM: Brewer-Little, Derryfield; Brown, Portsmouth. Defense: Henrichon, Bedford; Nick Dahl, BG; Frank Morrill, Merrimack Valley; Cole Newman, Timberlane. Goalie: Andrew Mullin, Souhegan. Attack: Boschi, Campbell.
NH’s Twin State roster
Aidan Burns, Hopkinton; Nick Dahl, Bishop Guertin; Hunter Day, Salem; Joshua DeFranzo, Londonderry; Xander Dunsmoor, Bishop Guertin; Tony Garrant, Souhegan; Ethan Gerry, Timberlane; Amanuel Harvey, Oyster River; Dylan Hendrick, Hanover; Griffin Johnson, Nashua South; Ethan Johnson, Nashua South; Naish Kelly, Winnacunnet; Colin Kimball, Winnacunnet; David Lee, Coe-Brown; Dom Maldari, Portsmouth; Jacob Marcoux, Plymouth; Jacob Mello, Laconia; Jessie Morin, Londonderry; Colby Reed, Stevens; Jacob Roy, Hollis/Brookline; Kyle Zirn, Pinkerton; Jay Molloy, coach, Salem; Dom St. Laurent, coach, Hollis/Brookline; Harrison Urda, coach, Stevens.