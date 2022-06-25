Hollis

Hollis/Brookline’s Jake Laborde, shown in action in the NHIAA state championship, is the Player of the Year.

 CYNDIE NORRIS

Selected by the coaches:

First Team

Kevin Kouchoukos, Coe-Brown; Brady Kouchoukos, Coe-Brown; Jake Laborde, Hollis/Brookline; Aidan Norris, Hollis/Brookline; Ethan Norris, Hollis/Brookline; Matt McCloskey, Salem; Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane; Kyle Gschwend, Windham; Noah Molnar, Winnacunnet.

Second Team

Hugh Hamilton, Coe-Brown; Nicholas Henao-Vasquez, Dover; Tyler Brown, Londonderry; Matt Doyle, Londonderry; Andrew Thompson, Pinkerton; Nick Furnari, Windham; Braeden Manti, Windham; Blake Dempsey, Windham; Joshua Schaake, Winnacunnet.

Honorable Mention

Trent Rider, Bishop Guertin; Sam Lapiejko, Coe-Brown; Liam Dowe, Keene; Spencer Dilda, Mascenic; Matthew Goetz, Salem; Tyler Valerio, Salem.

Player of the Year: Jake Laborde, Hollis/Brookline.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Smith, Coe-Brown.

JV Coach of the Year: Gloria Tawalujan, Dover.