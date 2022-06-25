High Schools: Boys volleyball all-state team Jun 25, 2022 Jun 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hollis/Brookline’s Jake Laborde, shown in action in the NHIAA state championship, is the Player of the Year. CYNDIE NORRIS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Selected by the coaches:First TeamKevin Kouchoukos, Coe-Brown; Brady Kouchoukos, Coe-Brown; Jake Laborde, Hollis/Brookline; Aidan Norris, Hollis/Brookline; Ethan Norris, Hollis/Brookline; Matt McCloskey, Salem; Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane; Kyle Gschwend, Windham; Noah Molnar, Winnacunnet.Second TeamHugh Hamilton, Coe-Brown; Nicholas Henao-Vasquez, Dover; Tyler Brown, Londonderry; Matt Doyle, Londonderry; Andrew Thompson, Pinkerton; Nick Furnari, Windham; Braeden Manti, Windham; Blake Dempsey, Windham; Joshua Schaake, Winnacunnet.Honorable MentionTrent Rider, Bishop Guertin; Sam Lapiejko, Coe-Brown; Liam Dowe, Keene; Spencer Dilda, Mascenic; Matthew Goetz, Salem; Tyler Valerio, Salem.Player of the Year: Jake Laborde, Hollis/Brookline.Coach of the Year: Ryan Smith, Coe-Brown.JV Coach of the Year: Gloria Tawalujan, Dover. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage