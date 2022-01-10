High schools: Campbell girls topple Mascenic Jan 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sophie Overbek scored 11 points and Alyiva Ashe and Kristina Castellanos added 10 and 8 points, respectively, leading Campbell past Mascenic 43-32 on Monday in Division III girls basketball.The Cougars also received good defensive efforts from Abby Guerette and Bailey Bourque.Merrimack Valley 55, West 32Merrimack Valley (7-1): MacKenzie McDonald, Rylee Boucher, 13 pts. each; Macy Gordon, 12 pts; Alyssa Woodman, 10 pts.Boys hockeyConcord 4, Trinity 0Concord: Cam McGonigle, 3 goals, 1 assist; Dawson Fancher, 1 goal.WrestlingWinnisquam Winter Classic, saturdayCampbell resultsChamp. Round 2: Logan Allaire (Campbell) over Elijah Crane (Plymouth), Fall 1:13.Cons. Semis: Allaire over Eric Wilkinson (Newport), Fall, 3:06.3rd Place Match: Allaire over Charlie Sarette (Concord), fall, 2:22.Champ. Round 1: Logan Barka (Campbell) over Joey Harper (Raymond), dec., 9-5.Champ. Round 1: Chris Corbett (Campbell) over Sebastian Sargent (Plymouth), fall, 0:29.Champ. Round 1: Corbett over Noah Denis (Souhegan), fall, 1:33).Cons. Semis: Chris Corbett over Noah Lallas (Spaulding), fall, 2:58.3rd Place Match: Corbett over Carter Trubiano (Keene), fall, 3:57.Cons. Round 2: Adam Jusczak (Campbell) over Kellen Breen (Spaulding), fall, 5:55.Champ. Round 1: Connor Rakiey (Campbell) over Anthony Ciotti (Plymouth), dec., 6-5.Champ. Round 2: Rakiey over Miguel Tiongson (Concord), fall, 3:58.Semifinals: Rakiey over Luke Cote (Winnisquam), fall, 2:46.1st Place Match: Rakiey over Seth Adams (Newport), fall 5:55.GymnasticsSUNDAY AT GYMNASTICS VILLAGE, AMHERSTPlymouth 116.7; Dover, 108.85; Keene, 102.6; Nashua North, 91.55; Nashua South, 77.1.All Around: 1. April Koczalka, North, career-high 34.700; 2, Aquinnah Allain, Plymouth, 33.15.Vault: 1, Koczalka, 9.350; 2, Allain, 8.55.Bars: 1. Koczalka, 8.1; Allain, 7.4.Beam: 1, Allain, 8.6; Heather Gonyea, Conant, 8.3.Floor: 1, Koczalka, 9.00’ Allain, 8.6 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage