Kristina Castellano scored seven goals, including the 100th of her career that also served as the game winner in overtime, lifting Campbell High to a 10-9 victory over Coe-Brown in girls lacrosse on Wednesday in Litchfield.
Callie Hoover added two goals and two assists for the Cougars. Campbell goalie Rania Chaudhry stopped 14 shots.
Concord Christian 9, Derryfield 6
Derryfield: Lilly Handwerk, 3g; Chloe Bremberg, 2g; Alex Benson, 1g; Christine Nadeau, Teagan Peabody, 1a each; Lily Kfoury, 8 saves.
Bow 12, Gilford 4
Bow: Alex Larrabee 8g, 1a; Olivia Selleck 2g.
Gilford: Lilly Winward 3 saves.
Baseball
Goffstown 15, Bishop Guertin 3
Goffstown (12-3): Will Perkowski, homer, double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 4 runs scored; Perkowski, 3 IP; Ryan Strand, triple, single, 3 RBIs; Noah Durham, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Cam Hujsak, 3 IP, 0 H, 2 Ks.
Bedford 10, Windham 0 (5 innings)
Bedford: O’Connell, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks; Black, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Hinton, double, 3 RBIs; Crowley, single, 2 RBIs.
Windham: Constantine, double.
Hanover 8, Laconia 7
Hanover (13-0): Allie Muirhead, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Ian Smith, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Same Sacerdote, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; Jackson McBride, triple, double, single; Finn Ware, 2 singles, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Sam Sacerdote, double, RBI, run.
Laconia: Tryon, 3 H, 2 RBI; 1 R.
Nashua South 19, Alvirne 10
South: Ward, 3 doubles, single, 5 RBIs; Sawyer, double, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored; Tanaka, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored.
Alvirne: Smith, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Dufour, 2 singles, 1 RBI, 1 run scored.
Softball
Salem 9, Nashua South 5
Salem; McNamara, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Ruel, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Moniz, double, 2 singles, 1 RBI; Beeley, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Lucier, 2 singles, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Poulin, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Quinlan, 2 singles, 1 run, 1 RBI.
South; Daley, 7 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Gillis, Bettencourt, doubles.
Pinkerton 8, Portsmouth 0
Pinkerton (10-4): Maddie Cunha (4-4), 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Jennie Hiscox, homer, double, 3 RBIs; Maddy Moore, double, triple, single, 1 RBI;
Boys lacrosse
Derryfield 19, Hanover 1
Derryfield: RJ Proulx, 2g,1a; Alex Murray, 4g,2a; Chili Cabot, 1g,2a; Quinn Silvio, 2g,2a; Tate Flint, 2g,1a; Ethan Flanagan, 1g,1a; Liam Canty, 2g,1a; John Kramer, Tad Faulkner, 1g each; Brady Doldo, 2g,2a; Michael Grunbeck, 1a; Logan Purvis, 15 for 17 on faceoffs; Max Fowler, 4 for 4; Faulkner, 2-for-3; Parker Lebiedz, 4 saves.
Hanover: Jack Wilkinson, 1g; Henry Cotter, 11 saves.
Timberlane 9, Windham 3
Timberlane (11-2): Jack Condon, 2g,1a; Braidon Bowman, 4g,1a; Landon Petry, Austin Charest, 1g,1a; Rocco Psareas, 1g; Brady Marston, 11 saves.
Bishop Brady 15, Milford 5
Milford: Chuck Urda, 2g,3a; Alex Johnson, 2g; Kaleb Francoeur, 1g; Landon Brian, 1a; Harris Jones, 17 saves; Dartagnan Boudreau played well on defense.
Boys volleyball
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 0
25-20, 25-20, 25-15
Pinkerton: Trey Baker, 8 kills, 7 digs; Ben Koelb, 10 assists, 1 ace, 1 block; Lucas Mayer, 9 digs, 1 ace; Kayden Lane, 3 kills.
BOYS TENNIS
Hanover 6, Bishop Guertin 3
Nick Xie (BG) def. Nick Pais 8-6; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Zach Pearson 9-7; Ryder Wilson (H) def. Will Moynihan 8-5; Henry Warner (H) def. Sean Cairn 8-6; Ian Holmes (H) def. Aditya Prasad 8-4; Trevor Lichtenstein (H) def. Sean Finnegan 8-0.
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Pearson/Warner 8-0; Pais/Holmes (H) def. Moynihan/Cairns 8-4; Hanover team def. Prasad/Finnegan 8-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Central 9, Concord 0
Emily Leclerc d. Grace Ferguson 8-0; McKenna Schneiderman d. Maddie Mikkelsen 8-0; Emma Blaisdell d. Alex Graponne 8-0; Tess Beckman d. Rosie Curry 8-0; Katie Mulcahy d. Catherine Tewksbury 8-0; Alisa Friedland d. Yang Chen Sherpa 8-1
Leclerc/Blaisdell d. Ferguson /Mikkelsen 8-1; Schneiderman/Mulcahy d. Grappling/Curry 8-0; Beckman/Friedland d. Tewksbury/Sherpa 8-0