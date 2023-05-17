Campbell goal
Buy Now

Campbell High’s Kristina Castellano, left, shoots and scores to end the first half as Coe-Brown’s Breanne Peters defends during Wednesday’s game in Litchfield. Castellano finished with seven goals, including her 100th career goal that was the game winner in overtime.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Kristina Castellano scored seven goals, including the 100th of her career that also served as the game winner in overtime, lifting Campbell High to a 10-9 victory over Coe-Brown in girls lacrosse on Wednesday in Litchfield.

Callie Hoover added two goals and two assists for the Cougars. Campbell goalie Rania Chaudhry stopped 14 shots.