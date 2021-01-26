Concord built a big lead and held off Manchester Memorial 46-39 in girls basketball on Tuesday night.
Ava Woodman poured in 20 points and Elizabeth Blinn added 14 for the Tide, who led 41-15 with five minutes to play before the Crusaders rallied.
Madison Pepra-Omani led Memorial with 12 points and Erin McCoy chipped in with 11.
Pelham 50, Derryfield 37
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 19 points; Jordyn Galgay, 8 pts; Taylor Galgay, 6 pts.
Exeter 52, Dover 18 (Mon.)
Exeter: Snicer, Smith, 8 points each; McIlroy, 9 points.
Dover: Kozlowski, 5 points.
Bow 66, Hillsboro-Deering 18 (Mon.)
Hillsboro-Deering: Emily Howell, 12 points
BOYS BASKETBALLWindham 65, Nashua South 36
Windham: Joey DaSilva, 20 points.
South: Cody Rocheleau, 11 points.
Epping 53, Farmington 40 (Mon.)
Farmington (1-4): Izea Long 13 points, Matt Savoy 9 points.
Epping (2-2): Mike Picard, 20 points; Owen Finkelstein 10 points, 4 steals; Kevin O’Connell, 9 points.
Note: “This was a great team win,” said Epping coach Nick Fiset. “We got scoring from places we usually don’t and our leading scorer played really well defensively, which helped fuel our team defense. Mike Picard was really good in the fourth quarter making free throws and keeping the game out of reach.”
Goffstown 77, Central 50 (Mon.)
Goffstown (3-1): Aiden O’Connell, 24 points; Rob Baguidy, 16; Jack Kelly 10
Central (1-2): Kuel Akot, 11 points; Baril Mawo, 9
Note: Nine players scored for Goffstown. The teams are scheduled to meet again Friday night at Goffstown.
BOYS HOCKEYTrinity 9, Goffstown 4 (Mon.)
Trinity (1-2-0): Andy Dizillo, 3 goals, 3 assists; Quinn Booth, 2 goals, 3 assists; Cam Laventure, Joshua Sulzman, Aidan, Palmeter, Mike Evan, 1 goal each.
Goffstown (0-4-0): Calvin Sage, Luke Oullette, Nicholas DiMarzio, 1 goal each; Grady Chretien, 1 goal, 2 assists.
Goalies: Trinity, Brendan Heppler, 15 saves; Goffstown, Madeline Sage, 29 saves, James Amorelli, 4 saves.