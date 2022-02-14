High Schools: Concord, Hanover boys hockey teams tie Feb 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord is still unbeaten in Division I boys hockey, but the Crimson Tide are no longer untied after playing to a 1-1 deadlock with Hanover on Monday afternoon at Everett Arena.Tyler Coskren scored for Concord (12-0-1). Hanover is 9-5-1 overall and unbeaten in its last five games.Hanover 3, Pinkerton 0 (Sat.)Hanover: Alex Rockmore, Jack Stadheim, Wyatt Seelig, 1 goal each;Pinkerton (5-8-1): Damien Carter, 34 saves.Bishop Guertin 5, Keene 2 (Sat.)BG: John Mantone, 3 goals; Mitchell Lynch, Tim Kiely, 1 goal each; Brian Jenkins, 3 assists; Jackson Levasseur, 2 assists.Keene: Jonah Murphy, Nick Cote, 1 goal each.Girls hockeyExeter 10, Souhegan 0 (Sat.)Exeter: Addison MacNeil, 3 goals; Emily Kaputa, 2 goals; Lilyan Blood, Alli MacDonald, Elizabeth Tuttle, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Emma Sughrue, Sophie Young, 1 goal each; Sydney Vose, shutout.Souhegan: Hanalia Dykstra, 10 saves.BG 4, Oyster River/Ports. 3 (Mon.)BG: Julie McLaughlin, 2 goals, including game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in the third period, 1 assist; Jenna Lynch, 2 goals, 1 assist; Gracie Menicci, assist; Scarlet Casey, goalie. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage