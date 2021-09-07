High schools: Condon's hat trick leads Hopkinton Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Avery Condon notched a pure hat trick, plus one assist, to lead the Hopkinton boys soccer team past Laconia 5-0 on Tuesday.After Quinn Whitehead’s goal in the 12th minute, Condon scored three straight, in the 40th, 56th and 65th minutes. He then assisted Ethan Molnar’s marker in the 68th minute.Goalie Aidan Burns made two saves for the Hawks (4-0). Laconia’s Lucas Beane made six saves.Hanover 2, Keene 0Hanover (4-0): Jack Gardner, Will Guertin, 1 goal each; Murphy Hunt, 1 assist; Ty Nolon, 1 save.Memorial 4, Merrimack 0Memorial: Tyler Telge, 2 goals; Nawras Mostafa, Payton Audrey, 1 goal each; Brian Jolicoeur, 2 saves; Merim Husanovic, Dolby St. Louis, Griffin Forbes, Artur Moura, solid games.Merrimack: Drew Flanders, 4 saves; Matt Schmidt, 7 saves.Girls soccerPortsmouth 2, Dover 1Portsmouth (4-0): Charlotte Hackett, Haley Coombs, 1 goal each; Annie Campbell, 1 assist; Sofia Ranalli, 4 saves.Dover (2-1-1): Jessica Galante, 1 goal; Maggie Parker, 1 assist; Skyler Krause, 9 saves.Bedford 3, Windham 0Bedford: Olivia Matthews, 2 goals; Ashley Bobotas, 1 goal; Lana Morris, 2 assists; Grace Crowder, 1 assist; Zoe Santos, third shutout.Salem 2, Londonderry 1Salem (2-2): Charlotte Hinchey, Rachel Carr (PK in OT); Kendall Migliori, 17 saves.Londonderry (1-3): Liana Sawyer, 3 saves.Merrimack 4, Memorial 1Merrimack: Caila Scully, 1 goal, 1 assist; Cara Sullivan, Isabella Saxon, Kailey Dillon, 1 goal each; Alex Therrien, Kyle Flynn, 1 assist each; Molly Perkins, 6 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT