Hopkinton Hawks

Avery Condon notched a pure hat trick, plus one assist, to lead the Hopkinton boys soccer team past Laconia 5-0 on Tuesday.

After Quinn Whitehead’s goal in the 12th minute, Condon scored three straight, in the 40th, 56th and 65th minutes. He then assisted Ethan Molnar’s marker in the 68th minute.

Goalie Aidan Burns made two saves for the Hawks (4-0). Laconia’s Lucas Beane made six saves.

Hanover 2, Keene 0

Hanover (4-0): Jack Gardner, Will Guertin, 1 goal each; Murphy Hunt, 1 assist; Ty Nolon, 1 save.

Memorial 4, Merrimack 0

Memorial: Tyler Telge, 2 goals; Nawras Mostafa, Payton Audrey, 1 goal each; Brian Jolicoeur, 2 saves; Merim Husanovic, Dolby St. Louis, Griffin Forbes, Artur Moura, solid games.

Merrimack: Drew Flanders, 4 saves; Matt Schmidt, 7 saves.

Girls soccer

Portsmouth 2, Dover 1

Portsmouth (4-0): Charlotte Hackett, Haley Coombs, 1 goal each; Annie Campbell, 1 assist; Sofia Ranalli, 4 saves.

Dover (2-1-1): Jessica Galante, 1 goal; Maggie Parker, 1 assist; Skyler Krause, 9 saves.

Bedford 3, Windham 0

Bedford: Olivia Matthews, 2 goals; Ashley Bobotas, 1 goal; Lana Morris, 2 assists; Grace Crowder, 1 assist; Zoe Santos, third shutout.

Salem 2, Londonderry 1

Salem (2-2): Charlotte Hinchey, Rachel Carr (PK in OT); Kendall Migliori, 17 saves.

Londonderry (1-3): Liana Sawyer, 3 saves.

Merrimack 4, Memorial 1

Merrimack: Caila Scully, 1 goal, 1 assist; Cara Sullivan, Isabella Saxon, Kailey Dillon, 1 goal each; Alex Therrien, Kyle Flynn, 1 assist each; Molly Perkins, 6 saves.