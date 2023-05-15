High Schools: Cunha pitches Pinkerton girls past Spaulding May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Madi Cunha pitched a two-hitter, leading the Pinkerton Academy softball team past Spaulding 2-0 in Division I softball on Monday.Cunha (3-4) walked two and fanned eight. She was supported by Maddie Schoenenberger, who hit a solo homer, and Julie Cahoon, who doubled, single and had an RBI.Goffstown 8, Windham 4Goffstown: Sophie Roussell, 7 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5Ks; Brit LeClair, Casey Rivard, 2 singles each, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Sammy Dery, game-winning grand slam.Windham: Mia Akin, 3 singles, run scored; Anna Mitrou, double, single, RBI; Ella Wilkins, 2 singles.BaseballNashua South 10, Salem 8Nashua South: Adams, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Hedquist, 5 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Ward, triple, single, 2 RBIs; Sawyer, 2 singles, 2 runs scored.Salem: Roeger, homer, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Masson, Boodoo, double, single each; Hamman, 2 singles.John Stark 3, Pembroke 2Pembroke: Owen Stewart (LP), 3R, 6H; Stewart, Devin Riel scored runs. Diel, Josh Goyette, Andrew Chiavaras, Zac Bemis, hits.Girls lacrossePelham 12, Campbell 6Campbell: Kristina Castellano, 4g,1a; Brynn West, Callie Hoover, 1g each; Rania Chaudhry, 11 saves (47%).Boys lacrosseTrinity 8, Plymouth 7Trinity (6-5): Tyler Manning, 3g including GWG with 1:31 left; Drew Overy, 1g,2a; Gage Dyche, 2g; Nik Crift, 1g; Lukas Bender, 1g,1a,9-for-5 on faceoffs; Colton Gooden, 1a; Chase Hunt, 13 shots on 20 shots, and 1a.Milford 10, Stevens 2Milford: Kaleb Francoeur, 4g; Alex Johnson, 2g; Cam Stickney, Chuck Urda, Simon MacFarlane, Harris Jones, 1g each; Urda, 4a; Jones, 3a; Chris Bozza, 1a; Jones, 7 saves; Urda, 5 saves.BOYS TENNISNashua South 5, Pinkerton 4Abhinav Anvaru, NS, def. Beau Freedman 9-7; Ansh Khanna, NS, def. Riley Couture 8-4; Jason Zhu, NS, def. Josh Roux 8-4; Arav Mahajan, P, def. Shrey Shaw 9-8 (8); Mihir Garmiella, NS, def. Jack McGarrahan 8-2; Ethan Johnston, P, def. Aadi Kulkarni 8-6.Anvaru-Kulkarni, NS, def. Freedman-Johnston 8-4; McGarrahan-Roux, P, def. Zhu-Khanna 9-7; Arav Mahajan-Landon Sprague, P, def. Shaw-Sullivan 9-8 (3). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage