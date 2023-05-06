Olivia Cutuli had a day to remember, cracking two homers, a double and single for five runs batted in, and also pitching a five-hitter to lead the Londonderry High School softball team past Pinkerton Academy 13-3 on Friday in Londonderry.
Softball
Londonderry 13, Pinkerton 3
Londonderry (7-4): Cutuli, 2 homers, double, single, 5 RBIs; Nelson, 3 singles; Covino, double, 2 singles; Laudani, homer, single; Cutuli (W), 7 IP, 5H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10Ks.
Pinkerton (4-4): Maddy Moore, 2 singles; Boucher, 2 RBIs; Cunha, 3.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Exeter 3, Winnacunnet 1
Exeter (11-0): Annie Christiana, 3 hits, defensive play of the game with diving catch in CF; Emma Plourde, 3 hits; Summer Leclerc, hit, RBI, 2 runs, good defense at ss; Chloe Brunelle, Kristen Bickford, RBI each; Kristen Beebe (W), 6 H, 5 K for her 400th career strikeout.
Salem 10, Timberlane 4
Salem: McNamara, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Lucier, homer, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; McNamara, homer; Ventullo, Moniz, 3 singles each.
Timberlane: Patles, double, single; Salafia, homer.
Windham 13, Ports. 1, 5 inn.
Windham: Forsyth, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks; Wright, double, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; DeCotis, 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Nolan, double, single, 2 runs; Hollingshead, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Yantosca, single, 2 RBIs.
Bow 4, Pelham 0
Bow (5-2): McGonigle, 6 IP, 1 H, 7 Ks; Kiah, 2 hits, 2 runs; Poitras, 2 hits, RBI; Wright, 2 RBIs.
Pelham (4-6): Slaton, single, good defense at ss; Caileigh Aguiar, 7 IP, 2 ER, 5 Ks.
BG 17, Trinity-West 1
BG: Bailey Doyle, 2 H, 1 BB, 13Ks; Kennedy FitzSimmons, double; Giavanna Bellino, triple.
Windham 10, Alvirne 4
Windham (4-5): Claire Ballard, 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Anna Mitrou, double, single; Kelly Wright, double, 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Bella Yantosca, 2 singles; Arianna DeCotis, single, 2 RBIs.
Baseball
Bedford 7, Merrimack 6, 8 innings
Bedford: Patrick Foulis (W), 7 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 8 Ks; Henry Dubois (S), clean IP; Dom Tagliaferro, triple, RBI; Aiden O’Connell, inside-the-park HR; Jimmy Gilbert, 2-for-2 with GW RBI single.
Bishop Guertin 4, Trinity 3
BG: Jake Boudreau (W), 4 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 8 Ks; Nick Ferrucci (S). 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks; Luke Anderson, triple, single; Dominic Monico, AJ Holmes, Boudreau, 2 singles each.
Goffstown 7, Bedford 2, 10 innings
Goffstown: Will Perkowski, 8.1 IP, 11 Ks, 1 ER; Perkowski, double, single; Ryan Strand, 2-run double in 10th; Logan Simmons, double, single; Simmons (W), 1.2 IP.
Bedford: Charlie Cariello, 7 IP, 7 Ks, 1 ER, 5 H; Dom Tagliaferro, double.
Exeter 4, Winnacunnet 3
Exeter: Piwnicki, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; Schimoler (W), 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Caron, Davis, 2 singles each; Keaveney, double.
Winnacunnet: Pinsonnault, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Knight (L), 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 Ks; Larck, Desmond, 2 singles each.
Portsmouth 13, Windham 2
Portsmouth: Minckler, 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10Ks; Minckler, double, single, 2 RBIs; Miles, 2 doubles; Carlisle, homer, double, single, 5 RBIs; Driscoll, 2 singles.
Windham: Sullo, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4Ks; Salvador, double, RBI.
Salem 3, Timberlane 2
Salem: Deschene, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB; 8 Ks; Roeger, double, 2 singles; Hamman, double, single; Ciarcia, 2 singles.
Timberlane: Mwangi, 5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks.
Londonderry 3, BG 2
BG: Sam Franco, 2 ER, 3 H; Dom Monico, double, single, RBI; Ryan Haskell, double.
Hanover 9, Hollis-Brookline 6
Hanover: Sacerdote (w), 3 IP in relief, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Sacerdote, double, single, 2 RBIs; Nam, 2 singles, 2 runs; Loescher, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Hollis-Brookline: Hale, 2 singles.
Lebanon 6, Pembroke 5
Pembroke: Owen Stewart, 6 IP, 3 K, 1 BB; Stewart, 2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 BB; Logan Sarrasin, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Zac Bemis, 2-for-4, run RBI; Cam Plumb, Landon Pearson, double each.
Coe-Brown 12, Pembroke 6
Pembroke: Logan Sarrasin, 5.2 IP; Josh Goyette, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Colby Pope, Owen Stewart, 2 runs each.
Boys lacrosse
Derryfield 16, Goffstown 3
Derryfield (10-0): RJ Proulx, 2g,1a; Alex Murray, 2g,4a; Chili Cabot, 1g,1a; Quinn Silvio, 4g; Tate Flint, 2g,1a; Liam Canty, 1g,1a; John Kramer, 1g,2a; Brady Doldo, 1a; Logan Dyer, Logan Purvis, Dugan Brewer Little, 1g each; Purvis, 15/18 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 5 saves.
Goffstown (2-4): Andrew Sealy, Sam Chapman, Eli Dillaway, 1g each; Sean Cote, 17 saves.
Windham 19, Spaulding 3
Windham: Matt Desmaris, 6g, 2a; Drew Denton, 1g,3a; Dylan Suliveras, Vito Mancini, 1 goal each; Nate Crowley, 3g,7a; Ryan Dann, 1g,2a; Bryan Desmaris, Austin Mulrenan, Drew Grzyb, 2g each; Casey Kramer, 6 saves; Robbie DiPietro, 13/16 on faceoffs.
Girls lacrosse
Souhegan 19, Concord 5
Souhegan: Natalie Heimarck, 3g, 1a; Abby Giannetti, 6g,1a; Emma Kennedy, 8g,1a; Lyla Kimball, 2g; Lyla Hawkes, 3a; Riley Devine, 3a.
Boys volleyball
Pinkerton 3, John Stark 0
25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Pinkerton (3-6): Trey Baker, 9 kills, 2 aces; Myles Melim, 8 assists, 5 kills; Ben Koelb, 11 digs, 2 aces; Parker Townsend, 1 block; Kaden Layne, 2 aces.
BOYS TENNIS
Bishop Guertin 9, Concord 0
Nick Xie (BG) def. Finn Brown 8-1; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Carter Pratt 8-1; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Carl Sirrianna 8-1; Sean Cairns (BG) def. Martin Pennington 8-2; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Oliver Quinn 9-7; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Bennet Cyr 8-1.
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Brown/Pratt 8-0; Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Sirrianna/Quinn 8-2; Prasad/Finnegan (BG) def. Pennington/Cyr 8-1.
Bishop Guertin 9, Alvirne 0
Nick Xie (BG) def. Sam Hergenhan 8-2; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Aiden Hughes 8-2; Sean Cairns (BG) def. Calem Lambert 8-4; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Zach Proulx 8-4; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Joey Allison 8-3; Vince Lazzari (BG) def. Dylan Burke 8-6
Moynihan/Cairns (BG) def. Hergenhan/Suprenant 8-5; Xie/Lazzari (BG) def. Lambert/Proulx 8-2; Prasad/Finnegan (BG) def. Wood/Figuerdo 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manchester Central 8, Spaulding 1
Emily Leclerc C d. Maddy Gagnon 8-0; McKenna Schneiderman C d. Stella Mitropoulos 8-3; Emma Blaisdell C d. Zoe Farrington 8-0; Tess Beckman C d. Hannah Stewart 8-1; Katie Mulcahy C d. Lucy Gosselin 8-2; Alisa Friedland C d. Ashley Stewart 8-2
Leclerc/Blaisdell C d. Gagnon/Mitropoulos 8-0; Mulcahy /Schneiderman C d. Farrington/Stewart 8-0; Gosselin/Daly S won by forfeit.
Pinkerton 9, Manchester Memorial 0
Amelia Coyle (P) def Shayla Kero 8-0; Sophia Canderozzi (PA) def Rebecca Ducret 8-1; Emily Borges (P) def Kate Ferreira 8-0; Mia Rivard (P) def Nicole Martinez 8-0; Calli Matarozzo (P) def Dayana Dritz 8-0; Sydney Collard (PA) def Jennifer Mugisha 8-0.
Canderozzi/Bridget Gorrie (P) def Kero/Ducret 8-0; Emma Hazard/Juliana Megan (P) def Ferreira/Martinez 8-0; Amber Mosher/Eva Hedstrom (P) def Dritz/Mugisha 8-0.
Bedford 5, Derryfield 4
Sophia Correnti, D, def. Maddie Whitcomb 8-4; Sophie Brown, D, def. Riley Novak 8-5; Kaylee Raff, B, def. Sofia Koshy 8-5; Elyse Flynn B, def. Annabelle Crotty 8-6; Lucy Novak, B, Charlotte Smith 8-4; Anna Johnson, B, def. Pola Jankowska 9-8 (7-3).
Brown-Correnti, D, def. Novak-Novak 8-5; Koshy-Crotty, D, def. Whitcomb-Flynn 8-6; Raff-Johnson, B, def. Smith-Jankowska 8-5.