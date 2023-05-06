Cutuli
Londonderry pitcher Olivia Cutuli works during a game in 2021.

 THOMAS ROY/ UNION LEADER

Olivia Cutuli had a day to remember, cracking two homers, a double and single for five runs batted in, and also pitching a five-hitter to lead the Londonderry High School softball team past Pinkerton Academy 13-3 on Friday in Londonderry.

