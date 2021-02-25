Joseph DeLacey’s layup with two seconds left gave Bedford a 52-50 victory over Manchester Central on Thursday in boys basketball.
T.J. O’Connell paced Bedford (7-7) with 15 points. Daniel Kuleza added 12 points and DeLacey chipped in with 10. Andrew Houghton scored 11 points to lead Central, which rallied after trailing by 19 points in the first half.
The teams will play again Monday in the first round of the Division I state tournament.
Winnacunnet 54, Goffstown 45, OT
Goffstown (10-2): Mason Blondeau, 17; Jack Kelly, 10; Anthony Sindoni, 9
Winnacunnet (9-3): Brett Marelli, 19; Lucas Schaake, 9.
Windham 70, Pinkerton 61
Windham (8-4): Jack St. Hilaire, 18 points; Joey DaSilva, 17 points.
Pinkerton (8-2): Drew Brander, 21 points; Anthony Chinn, Andy MacDonald, 9 points each.
Note: Windham outscored Pinkerton 29-13 in the fourth quarter; the Jaguars made 17 3-pointers, include six on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter.
Pelham 63, Sanborn 56
Pelham: Jake Dumont, 22 points.
Sanborn (8-4): Jared Khalil, 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pinkerton 46, Windham 36
Pinkerton (8-2): Avah Ingalls, 13.
Windham (7-4): Sarah Dempsey, 18 points, 10 rebounds; Jess Minotti, 9 points.
Salem 44, ConVal 31
Salem: Sydney Emerson, Ariana Lakos, 11 points each.
ConVal: E. Donovan, 10 points.
Note: The win was the 200th career victory for Blue Devils coach Ricky Oliver.
Bedford 42, Central 31
Bedford (10-2): Catherine Penick, 16 points; Lana McCarthy, 11.
Central: Jailyn Johnson, 10 points.
Sanborn 54, Pelham 49
Pelham: Tallie Carney, 18 points; Ashlyn Walsh, 12.
BOYS HOCKEY
Memorial 5, North/Souhegan 2
Memorial: Kody Boyce, 2 goals, 2 assists; Colin Fields, Parker Burgess, 1 goal each; Kenny McIntyre, 1 goal, 2 assists; Landon Wilson, 21 saves.
North/Souhegan: Will Dodge, 2 goals.
Pinkerton 5, Windham 2 (Wed.)
Pinkerton: Hunter Drouin, 2 goals, 1 assist; Aidan Price, Ethan Burgess, Jake Sullivan; Ryan Lewandowski, 2 assists; Paul Lescovitz, 16 saves.Windham: Charlie Breen, Aiden Quaglietta, 1 goal each; Ben Breen, 46 saves.
Bishop Guertin 6, Exeter 5 (OT) (Wed.)
BG: Quinn Cepiel, 2 goals, including the GWG in OT; Sam Cronin, 2 goals; Derek Amaral, 1 goal, 1 assist; goalie John Casey, 19 saves.
Exeter: Keegan Knight, 2 goals; Nick Beane, Ty Robinson, 1 goal each; goalie Henry Fraser, 31 saves.
Goffstown 6, Hollis-Brook./Derryfield 2 (Wed.)
Goffstown (4-7-0): Grady Chretien, 3 goals, 2 assists, including 100th career goal; Brennan Pierce, Luc Oullette, Brandon Bograd, 1 goal each; Jake Webber, 38 saves.
Hollis-Brookline/Derryfield (1-1-1): Cole Giersch, 2 goals; Rylen Morgan, 21 saves; Rachael Truiny, 2 saves.
WRESTLING
Division I semifinals
Concord 46, Salem 36 (Wednesday)
Salem winners: Brody McDonald (106), WBF, :59; Phil Giordano (113), WBF, 3:06; Cam Monahan (120), by forfeit; Ryan O’Rourke (126), WBF, 1:19; George Boudreau (138), WBF, :33; Matteo Mustapha (145), by forfeit.