Ethan Demmons scored three touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards to propel Pelham to a 42-0 drubbing of Sanborn in an intra-division high school football game on Saturday night.
The game was the first of the season for each school.
Jake Travis, Kevin Bodenrader and Derek Muise also rushed for touchdowns for the Division III Pythons, who garnered 269 rushing yards.
Pelham’s defense was stout, holding Division II Sanborn to -45 yards rushing. Indians quarterback Nolan Duquette completed 2 of 3 passes for 14 yards. Jeremiah Scott had one catch for 15 yards for Sanborn.
Field hockey
Newfound 3, Gilford 2: In Gilford, Haley Dukette scored her second goal of the game with one minute remaining to give unbeaten Newfound (3-0) the victory on Saturday. Taryn Wernig had tied the game for Gilford (2-1) just two minutes earlier.
Girls soccer
Bedford 5. Goffstown 0: In Bedford, Grace Crowder scored two goals and assisted on the other three as the Bulldogs blanked Goffstown (0-2) in their season opener. Olivia Toolin added a pair of goals while Ava Dubois also scored. Sari Stein, Lana Morris and Paige Muir notched assists.
Boys cross-country
Trinity 25, Epping 32: In Manchester, Aidan Palmeter (18:45) and Max Scharr (18:48) finished 1-2 and the Pioneers had four of the top 10 finishers to secure the win in Derryfield Park on Saturday.