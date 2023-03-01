The quarterfinals are nearly set for the state Division I girls basketball quarterfinals. And at least two first-round upset winners are part of the equation.
No. 11 seed Londonderry and No. 10 Manchester Memorial both pulled off road wins on Tuesday night, the Lancers handling No. 7 Windham and the Crusaders topping No. 6 Exeter on a wild finish punctuated by Madison Pepra-Omani's two game-winning free throws with no time left on the clock in overtime.
One first-round game remained on Wednesday night, No. 9 Concord at No. 8 Dover.
The quarters, set for Friday at 7 p.m., are as follows:
-- The winner of the Dover-Concord game at No. 1 Bishop Guertin.
-- No. 5 Pinkerton at No. 4 Goffstown.
-- Londonderry at No. 2 Portsmouth.
-- Memorial at No. 3 Bedford.
Memorial 46, Exeter 45, OT: With the Crusaders down one as overtime was about to expire, Pepra-Omani was fouled while attempting a three-quarter court heave, then made both free throws for the win. She finished with 26 points -- including 22 in the second half and all seven of Memorial's points in overtime -- and also grabbed four rebounds. Emma Rossi added eight points and NyAsia McKelvey had six points and 15 rebounds for the Crusaders.
Senior Emma Smith led Exeter with 23 points, including a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Classmate Hailey Harrington added seven points and sophomore Grace Weed had five.
Pinkerton 60, Spaulding 45: In Derry, Elizabeth Lavoie poured in 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Astros, who led by two points at halftime. Kaylee Dupuis added nine and Devin Lebrun eight.
Bedford 59, Alvirne 33: In Bedford, Lana McCarthy (22 points) and Kate Allard (21) combined for 43 points to lift the Bulldogs, who led 23-4 after the first quarter. Alyssa Scharn led Alvirne with seven points.
Boys basketball
Division II first round
Pelham 78, Kingswood 47: In Pelham, Jach James erupted for 31 points as the No. 5 Pythons breezed past No. 12 Kingswood. Dom Herrling added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Pelham will visit Manchester West in the quarterfinals on Friday. On Wednesday, the tipoff for that game was scheduled for 4 p.m.
Manchester West 77, Milford 54: In Manchester, the fourth-seeded Blue Knights led by 11 at halftime before pulling away. The trio of Angel Castro (23 points), Max Shosa (20) and Aiden Scott-Beaulac (19) paced the attack.
Will O'Connell scored 19 points and Kai Lau Quan added 14 for the 13th-seeded Spartans.