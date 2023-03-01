The quarterfinals are nearly set for the state Division I girls basketball quarterfinals. And at least two first-round upset winners are part of the equation.

No. 11 seed Londonderry and No. 10 Manchester Memorial both pulled off road wins on Tuesday night, the Lancers handling No. 7 Windham and the Crusaders topping No. 6 Exeter on a wild finish punctuated by Madison Pepra-Omani's two game-winning free throws with no time left on the clock in overtime.