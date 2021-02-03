Emma Smith scored 12 points, leading Exeter to a 55-39 victory over Spaulding in girls basketball on Wednesday. The Blue Hawks improved to 5-0.

Memorial 62, Winnacunnet 58

Memorial: Jess Carrier, career-high 25 points; Emma Rossi, career-high 15 points; Erin McCoy, 8 points.

Winnacunnet: Abby Raydar, 13 points; Casey Coleman, 12 points; Hannah Ritchie, 11 points.

Note: The Warriors led at the half, 33-27.

Bedford 57, Goffstown 36

Bedford: Isabella King, 30 points; Saphia Mumpini, 8 points; Lana McCarthy, 7 points.

Goffstown: Ava Winterburn, 15 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alvirne 66, Salem 45

Alvirne: Liam O’Neil, 21 points; Brendan Graham, 16 points.

Salem: Ryan Pacy, 18 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bishop Guertin 6, Windham 0

BG: Derek Amaral, 3 goals; Quinn Cepiel, Mike Kiely and Austin Abbott, 1 goal each; goalie John Casey, 6 saves.

Note: BG outshot Windham, 49-6.

Merrimack 9, Central/West 5

Merrimack: Brayden Guagliemi, 3 goals; Eliot Medleck, 2 goals, 2 assists.

Central/West: Aiden Kelley, 2 goals, 2 assists; Matt LaGorge, 2 goals.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge 2, Brady-Trinity-West 1, OT

LSK: Emma Leute, GWG in OT; Lena Nowell, goal; goalie Paige Hoegler, 21 saves.

Hanover 2, Concord 1

Concord: Joanna Dustin, 1 goal.