Emma Smith scored 12 points, leading Exeter to a 55-39 victory over Spaulding in girls basketball on Wednesday. The Blue Hawks improved to 5-0.
Memorial 62, Winnacunnet 58
Memorial: Jess Carrier, career-high 25 points; Emma Rossi, career-high 15 points; Erin McCoy, 8 points.
Winnacunnet: Abby Raydar, 13 points; Casey Coleman, 12 points; Hannah Ritchie, 11 points.
Note: The Warriors led at the half, 33-27.
Bedford 57, Goffstown 36
Bedford: Isabella King, 30 points; Saphia Mumpini, 8 points; Lana McCarthy, 7 points.
Goffstown: Ava Winterburn, 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alvirne 66, Salem 45
Alvirne: Liam O’Neil, 21 points; Brendan Graham, 16 points.
Salem: Ryan Pacy, 18 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Guertin 6, Windham 0
BG: Derek Amaral, 3 goals; Quinn Cepiel, Mike Kiely and Austin Abbott, 1 goal each; goalie John Casey, 6 saves.
Note: BG outshot Windham, 49-6.
Merrimack 9, Central/West 5
Merrimack: Brayden Guagliemi, 3 goals; Eliot Medleck, 2 goals, 2 assists.
Central/West: Aiden Kelley, 2 goals, 2 assists; Matt LaGorge, 2 goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge 2, Brady-Trinity-West 1, OT
LSK: Emma Leute, GWG in OT; Lena Nowell, goal; goalie Paige Hoegler, 21 saves.
Hanover 2, Concord 1
Concord: Joanna Dustin, 1 goal.