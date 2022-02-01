High Schools: Exeter boys hockey team tops Windham Staff Report Feb 1, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Cam Keaveney scored two goals, leading Exeter past Windham 6-1 in boys hockey on Tuesday.Tyler Dickson, Roger Davis and Nolan Deacy also scored for the Blue Hawks, and goalie Henry Fraser made 16 saves.AJ Martino scored for Windham.Boys basketballLondonderry 62, Salem 57Salem: Ryan Pacy, 30 pts; Kaleb Bates, 9 pts.Campbell 82, Hillsboro-Deering 63Campbell: Brody Mills, 28 pts; Colton Martel, 22 pts; Dylan Rice, 14 pts; Jack Noury, 12 pts.Trinity 52, Pinkerton 44Trinity: Nyomah, 17 pts; Tyler Bike, 11 pts; Devohn Ellis, 10 pts.Pinkerton: Marshall, 16 pts; Anthony Chinn, 10 pts.St. Thomas 50, Raymond 39St. Thomas (9-3): Ethan Berg, 17 pts; Reece Rogers, 11 pts.Goffstown 68, Dover 66Goffstown: Rob Baguidy, game-winning jump shot at the buzzer; Aiden O’Connell, 24 pts; Mason Blondeau, 20 pts.Dover: Cam O’Brien, 16 pts; Stephen Gitau, 14 pts.Girls basketballWindham 65, Winnacunnet 43Windham (9-7): Hannah Smith, 22 pts; Bree Amari, 12 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blocks; Lilah Boucher, 10 pts.Winnacunnet: Abby Wilber, 11 pts; Riley Kerens, Hannah Ritchie, 10 pts each.Londonderry 62, Salem 58Londonderry: Olivia Chau, 25 pts; Jordan Furlong, 16 pts;Salem: Ella Mosto, 25 pts.Central 48, Memorial 42Central Schneiderman, 17 pts; Lauren Bouthot, 12 pts; Reeham Iman, 8 pts.Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 15 pts; Erin McCoy, 10 pts; Paige Thibault, 7 pts.Dover 51, Goffstown 39Dover: Lilly Nossiff, 25 pts; Lanie Mourgenous, 14 pts; Payton Denning, 6 pts.Goffstown: Maggie Sasso, 16 pts; Ava Ruggiero, 9 pts.Pinkerton 55, Trinity 41Pinkerton (15-1): Sydney Gerossie, 18 pts; Avah Ingalls, 16 pts; Elizabeth Lavoie, 11 pts.Hopkinton 35, Campbell 32Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, 8 pts, rebounding; Kristina Castellano, 8 pts; Evelyn Page, 6 pts; Abby Guerrette, 5 pts.Newmarket 30, Epping 18Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 11 pts; Riley Andriski, 9 pts; Lena Nicholson, 8 pts.Girls hockeySt. Thomas Aquinas/Winnacunnet/Dover 6, Kingswood 0STA/WHS/DHS: Bella Carey, 1 goal, 1 assist; Payton Fleury, Emily Thibodeau, McKenzie Wessling, 1 goal each; Hannah Henderson, 1 goal (first high school goal), 1 assist; Brielle Kelly (first high school goal); Diana Pivirotto, 4 saves.Kingswood: Ana Baurle, 24 saves. The information for the roundup was compiled from varsity coaches. Don’t see your school here? Email schoolsports@unionleader.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage