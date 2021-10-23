EXETER — It had been a few years since the Exeter High School field hockey team had been in contention prior to blazing its way to the top seed in this season’s Division I tournament.
Now that the Blue Hawks are the team that everyone is aiming to beat, they have accepted the challenging pressure and are ready to keep their season going.
Exeter began its postseason in progressively dominant fashion by scoring three second-half goals on its way to a 4-0 victory in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinals at William Ball Stadium.
“It’s kind of an ego-boost too and it’s kind of exciting that we know that the competition is going to be good,” Exeter senior forward Katelyn Varney said. “It’s fun to go into something knowing that people really want to beat us because it puts us in the mindset to win and be really, really competitive.”
Exeter (16-1) moves on to its first Division I semifinals since it won the championship in 2013 when it returns to its home turf of Eustis Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Blue Hawks will face fourth-seeded rival Winnacunnet (13-4), after the Warriors advanced with a 5-0 win over No. 5 Bishop Guertin (11-5-1).
“We kind of saw the growing, you see it year to year and we’re fortunate here at Exeter because we have the numbers to pull kids from,” Exeter coach Deb Grott said. “We’ve got players coming in and out of the program but it’s about that team. The team doesn’t always fit together, but this year this team fits together.”
Londonderry (8-8-2) hung with Exeter for the majority of the first half despite having to stave off a constant attack by the Blue Hawks. Exeter’s pressure finally paid off when Varney scored off a penalty corner to give Exeter a 1-0 lead with 1:42 left in the second quarter.
“It wasn’t a great goal. I got kind of lucky,” Varney said. “But to start it off and have the team all running down (to congratulate) it was such an amazing feeling and I hope we can keep on doing that.”
Masie Veader gave Exeter a 2-0 cushion midway through the third quarter and Addy MacNeill added a goal with 10 seconds left in the frame. Bree Henderson scored the game’s final goal in the fourth.
Londonderry recovered from an 0-4-1 start by using a four-game winning streak in the final stretch of the season to make the tourney. The Lancers defeated No. 9 Keene, 2-1, in the prelims. “We’ve come a long way since Day 1; we really struggled in those first few games of the season,” Londonderry coach Nichole Treadway said. “I honestly didn’t know where we’d be, so I’m really proud we won in the first round. I thought we could’ve given Exeter a better game if a few key players played like they normally would, but Exeter is an excellent team and I’m so happy for Deb and them.”
And now the Blue Hawks move on to a dream semifinal matchup against its rival Winnacunnet.
“It’s going to be intense,” Varney said,