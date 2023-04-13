Edy Crawford pitched a five-inning perfect game, helping Exeter High past Nashua South 18-0 in a five-inning softball game on Thursday.
Crawford struck out 10. She was supported offensively by Summer Leclerc (four hits, three runs, three RBIs), Emma Plourde (three hits, four RBIs), Dejah Rondeau (three hits, two runs), Annie Christiana (two hits, three runs) and Chloe Brunelle (two hits, two runs, three RBIs).
Exeter is 2-0.
Baseball
Pelham 7, Milford 6
Pelham: Nolan Drew, 4 IP, 7 Ks; Alex Carroll, 3 IP, 6 Ks; Derek Muise, walk-off RBI single in 7th, 2-run single in first; Matt Todino, Jake Davidson, RBIs.
Pinkerton 4, Bedford 3
Pinkerton: Horne, Corsetto, 2 singles each.
Bedford: Black, 2 singles; O’Connell, triple.
John Stark 14, ConVal 0 (5 innings)
Anthony Paolicelli, no-hitter, 12Ks, 2-for-3 at plate with homer, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, stolen base; Hunter Keim, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored; Chase Phillibotte, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Parker LaClair, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Windham 7, Merrimack 5
Windham: Romeo Akin, 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks; Stephen Salvador, double, single, 3 RBIs; Jake Sullo, Alec Arinello, 2 singles each; Sullo, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1K.
Merrimack: Eliot Medlock, 7 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 5 Ks; Luca Kabel, Garren Brown, double, single each.
Bishop Guertin 12, Spaulding 8
BG: Jake Boudreau, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 Ks; Owen Richmond, 1 2/3 IP, 1 R, 3 Ks; Adam Wetherbee, homer, 2 RBIs; Jackson Goldstein, triple, single, 3 RBIs; Joe Riney, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Jordan Delude, single, RBI, 2 runs scored. Boys lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 9, Hingham, Mass. 8, OT
BG (1-0): Tim Kieley, OT winner; Jacob Caron, Aiden Laurendeau, Connor Bouvier, 2 goals each; Brady Dumont, Connor Guiboard, 1 goal each; Laurendeau, Bouvier, 2 assists each; Zach Connell, 4 saves; Will Murphy, 8 saves.
Pinkerton 19, Memorial-Central 0
Pinkerton: Matt Feole, 5 goals; Michael Uber, Cole Summers, 3 goals each; Joey Gallo, Ryan Lynch, Cody Santomassimo, 2 goals each; Ben Quintiliani, Ricky Wong, 1 goal each; Gallo, Lynch, Adam Scala, Kyle Ushkevich, 2 assists each; Cole Frank, 13-for-14 on faceoffs.; Alex Tsetseranos, 7-for-8 on faceoffs.
Boys volleyball
Goffstown 3, Pinkerton 2
25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 25-6, 15-9
Pinkerton: Trey Baker, 10 kills; Lucas Mayer, 10 digs; Myles Melim, 14 assists, 4 aces.
Boys tennis
Derryfield 9, Manchester Central 0
Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Ben Soucy 8-5; Davey Schroeder (DS) def. Nate Bannister 8-1; Johnny Brown (DS) def. Nick Chiesa 8-0; Jack Krasnof (DS) def. Tyler Cotton 8-0; Billy Gardner (DS) def. Tri Vu 8-0; Tucker Rozen(DS) def. Keenan Bilawsky 8-0.
Schroeder/Schroeder (DS) def. Soucy/Cotton 8-2; Brown/Krasnof (DS) def. Bannister/Chiesa 8-1; Gardner/Rozen (DS) def. Vu/Bilawsky 8-1
Bishop Guertin 8, Pinkerton 1
Nick Xie (BG) def. Beau Fleasman 8-2; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Ethan Flaherty 8-5; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Arav Mahajan 8-6; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Riley Couture 8-6; Sean Finnegan (BG) def. Jack McGarrahan 8-5; Vinnie Lazarri (BG) def. Landon Sprague 8-6.
Xie/Bombara (BG) def. Fleasman/Mahajan 8-2; Flaherty/McGarrahan (P) def. Moynihan/Bentley 8-3; Prasad/Finnegan (BG) def. Josh Roux/Ethan Johnston 8-6.
Bedford 8, Londonderry 0
Richie Black, B, def. Jayden Wu 8-0; Nathaniel Gordon, B, def. Aidan Board 8-0; Ryan Juneja, B, def. Logan Hunt 8-0; Tristan Van der Meer, B, def. Connor Lord 8-3; S. Komma, B, def. Devon Pacheco 8-3; Caden Damonic, B, def. Brady Follansbee 8-3.
Lucas Mack-Logan Mack, B, def. Board-Follansbee 8-0; Gordon-Black, B, def. Wu-Lord 8-0; Van der Meer-Juneja, B, def. Hunt-Pacheco 8-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Derryfield 6, Manchester Central 3
Sophia Correnti, D, def. Emily Leclerc 8-2; Sophie Brown, D, def. McKenna Schneiderman 8-5; Sofia Koshy, D, def. Emma Blaisdell 8-3; Annabelle Crott, D, def. Tess Beckman 8-2; Katie Mulcahey, C, def. Charlotte Smith 8-0; Alisa Friedland, C, def. Pola Jankowska 8-5.
Brown-Correnti, D, def. Leclerc-Blaisdell 8-0; Koshy-Crotty, D, def. Schneiderman-Mulcahey 8-2; Beckman-Friedland, C, def. Smith-Lucy Yakola 9-7.
Alvirne 6, Salem 3
Nadalie Macsweeny, A, def. Laura Salamanca 8-5; Kenzie Legg, A, def. Kassie Smeltzer 8-2; Avery Baker, A, def. Ally Coyle 8-1; Emma Coppi, A, def. Ava Rastello 8-6; Marisa Murphy, A, def. Mia Contarino 8-6; Chelsey Blanchette, S, def. Zailyn O’Leary 8-5.
Leggi-Coppi, A, def. Salamanca-Rastello 8-5; Coyle-Smeltzer, S, def. Baker-Murphy 8-5; Contarino-Blanchette, S, def. O’Leary-Lilly Belmore 8-6.
