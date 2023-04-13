Edy Crawford pitched a five-inning perfect game, helping Exeter High past Nashua South 18-0 in a five-inning softball game on Thursday.

Crawford struck out 10. She was supported offensively by Summer Leclerc (four hits, three runs, three RBIs), Emma Plourde (three hits, four RBIs), Dejah Rondeau (three hits, two runs), Annie Christiana (two hits, three runs) and Chloe Brunelle (two hits, two runs, three RBIs).

To report results, send recaps to schoolsports@unionleader.com