Colin Fields had a natural hat trick, leading Manchester to a 5-3 victory over Keene in boys hockey on Thursday at JFK Coliseum.
Fields scored the game’s final three goals, including an empty-netter. Nick Duclos and Aiden Kelley also scored for Manchester (4-2), which received 11 saves from Landon Wilson.
Luke Weber, Chase Hill and Evan Ahnert scored for Keene.
Liam Jarvis made 26 saves for the Blackbirds.
Merrimack 4, Nashua No./Souhegan 2
Merrimack: Brayden Guagliumi, 2 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Woods, Connor Dunn, 1 goal each; Eliot Medlock, 2 assists.
North/Souhegan: Jacob Landry, Christian Miller, 1 goal each.
Concord 4, Bishop Guertin 0
Concord: A.J. Dow, Brooks Craigue, Trevor Craigue, Cam McGonigle, 1 goal each; Will Pegnam, 13 saves.
Boys basketball
Campbell 39, Conant 20
Campbell: Jack Noury, 11 pts, 4 steals; Brody Mills, 13 pts, 3 steals; Dylan Rice, 8 pts, 10 rebs, 4 blocks.
Central 59, Londonderry 55
Central: William Gearles, 19 pts; Kuel Akot, 15 pts; Greg Jean Baptiste, 12 pts.
Londonderry: Aiden Warren, Kevin Rourke, 13 pts each; Mason Paquette, 9 pts.
Souhegan 53, Manchester West 37
Souhegan (11-0): Matt Canavan, 23 pts; Joe Bernasconi, 10 pts.
West (4-4): John Plamondon, 17 pts.
Salem 55, Alvirne 52
Salem (6-6): Ryan Pacy, 36 pts.
Sanborn 53, Oyster River 47
Sanborn (11-2): Jared Khalil, 18 pts; Kevin Kolodziej, 12 rebs.
Score: Bishop Guertin 71, Pinkerton 61
Girls basketball
Londonderry 56, Central 52
Londonderry: Olivia Chau, 21 pts; Jordan Furlong, 12 pts; Kate Sloper, 10 pts.
Central: Emily Hobausz, 19 pts; Lauren Bouthot, 10 pts.
Score: Pinkerton 74, Bishop Guertin 66
Memorial 77, Keene 42
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 17 points; Taylor McNelly, 14 points; Elizabeth Barrientos, 11 points; Emma Rossi, 10 points. Note: Memorial made 15 3-pointers.
Keene: Elyza Mitchell, 16 points
WRESTLING
Merrimack 51, Milford 24
120 Even Torres (Mer) wins by fall over Kyle Lajoie; 126 Emily Angelo (Mer) wins by fall over Hunter Kolesar; 132 Grant Descheneaux (Mer) wins by dec 13-9 over Tyler Bertolomucci; 138 Mitchell Krupp (Mer) wins by fall over Matt Ebert; 145 Adam Cummings (Mer) wins by fall over Evan O’Connell; 152 Cooper Carlson (Mer) wins by fall over Joao Braga; 172 Bredan Curley (Mer) wins by fall over Nathanael Post; 182 Greg Gagnon (Mil) wins by fall over Michael Rodimon; 195 Adian Ward (Mer) wins by fall over Johnathan Evans; 220 Ben Kilgore (Mil) wins by fall over Connor Williams; 285 Dan DeBernardo (Mil) wins by fall over Xavier Rodriguez-Santana
Concord 36, Nashua South 35
220: Colby Vancelette (N) over Casey Thompson, MD, 9-1.; 285: Hunter Jeffers (C) over Jimmy Brown, fall, 1:49; 120: John Cullerton (N) over Levi Madison, dec., 7-5; 132: Anthony Fernandez (N) over Logan Mayo, fall, 0:39; 138: Kyle Vancelette (N) over Jamari Arzu, fall 1:28; 145: Connor Whitman (N) over Miguel Tiongson, fall, 0:46; 152: Jordan Reyes (C) over Damien Perez, fall, 0:39; 160: Kaevryel Madison (C) over Elijah Caples, fall, 0:46; 170: Edniel Reyes (N) over Rumi Mistry, dec. 6-5. 182: Andrew Lovell (N) over Noah Blake, MD, 9-0. 195: Kody Rashed (CONC) over Conner Comeau, fall 0:36.
Bedford 42, Londonderry 15
126: Kiaben Kennedy (B) over Nicolas D`Alessandro, dec 9-2; 132: David Pento (L) over Nathan Pass, fall 0:15; 138: Owen Hastey (B) over Michael Palma, fall 1:40; 145: Teghan McConnell (B) over Emanuel Perez, fall, 1:45; 152: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Matthew Vranich, dec 5-0. 160: Daniel Benn (B) over Ricardo Perez, fall; 170: Connor Carrier (B) over Jack Minahan, fall; 182: 195: Tucker Watson (B) over Owen Rondeau, dec 5-1.
Salem (15-2) 69 - Pinkerton 12
Varsity winners for Salem (contested matches)
120 - Ryan O’Rourke (SR): WBF 1:32
126 - Cam Monahan (SO): WBF 2:17
132 - Caleb O’Rourke (FR): W 11-6
138 - Jariel Hernandez (JR): WBF 3:56
145 - Kevin Todisco (FR): WBF 5:55
160 - Brayden Fleming (JR): WBF 1:37
285 - Ben Begin (JR): WBF 1:02