Brode Frink scored 26 points to lead Concord Christian to a 67-63 victory over Holy Family Academy in boys basketball on Wednesday. Concord Christian improved to 5-0. Gabe Lacasse led Holy Family (2-1) with 20 points.
Pelham 60, Sanborn 58
Sanborn: Chase Frizzell, 22 points; Zach Frizzell, 21 points.
Souhegan 54, Hanover 41
Souhegan (3-0): Matt Canavan, 29 points; Nate Stiles, 11 points, 10 rebounds.
Hanover (0-4): Brett McLaughlin, 11 points.
Portsmouth 65, Central 61
Portsmouth: Miles Deiongh, 19 points; Jackson Jones, 13; Matt Minkler, 11.
Central: Jason Gasana, 21 points; Mark Nyomah, 16; Wesley Olmeda, 11 points.
Goffstown 62, Salem 55
Goffstown: Noah Durham, 15 points; Ryan Strand, 13; Cam Hujsak, 11; Ryan Kennedy, 10.
Salem: Phil Melo, 21 points; Zack Carrion, 10.
Milford 58, Plymouth 41
Milford (2-1): Kai LauQuan, 15 points; Chuck Urda, 14; Brady Hansen, 11.
Plymouth (2-3): Luke Legacy, 10 points.
Campbell 64, Raymond 32
Campbell: Colton Martel, 29 points, 7 assists; Jack Breton, 14 points, 8 rebounds; Jayshawn Hawkins, 11 points, 5 steals.
Pinkerton 80, Spaulding 56
Pinkerton: Marshall, 23 points, 9 rebounds; Jenkins, 17 points; T. Chinn, 17 points, 4 assists.
Memorial 46, Trinity 35
Memorial (4-0): Maddie Pepra-Omani, 20 points, 7 assists; Emma Rossi, 8 points, 7 rebounds; NyAsia McKelvey, 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks; Fatma Fatah, 5 points.
Trinity: Addison Moynihan, 12 points; Adut Tour, 9 points; Dakoda Correia, 7 points.
Pelham 56, Sanborn 17
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 19 points; Abby McFarland, 14; Sophia Joncas, 8.
Concord 44, Keene 36
Keene: Marin Shaffer, 15 points; Ashlyn Smith, 8.
Pinkerton 53, Spaulding 46
Pinkerton (4-0): Sydney Gerossie, 14 points; Kaylee Dupuis, 10.
Exeter 43, Dover 40
Exeter: Rachel Ludwig, 12 points, 3 steals; Emma Smith, 15 points, 5 rebounds; Hailey Harrington, 11 points, 4 steals.
Dover: Lilly Nossiff, 19 points.
Londonderry 47, Nashua South 36
138: Emanuel Perez (L) over Marlon Gomez, TF 21-4 4:00) 145: Benjamin Byrne (N) over Dylan Seaburg, Fall 1:52; 152: David Pento (L) over Diego Dominguez, Fall 0:48; 160: Damien Perez (N) over Jonah Tillman, Fall 0:14; 170: Patrick O`Connor (L) over Connor Whitman, Fall, 5:21; 195: Anthony Fernandez (N) over Andreas Taliadouros, Fall 0:40; 220: Connor Comeau (N) over Christopher Gear, Fall 3:27.
