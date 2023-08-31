High Schools: Gilford boys edge past Hopkinton Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Andrew McDonough and Haukur Karlsson scored to help Gilford to a 2-1 comeback victory over Hopkinton in boys soccer on Thursday.The Hawks’ Nolan Linstad, from Liam O’Brien, scored the game’s first goal. Gilford goalie Caleb Giovanditto made seven saves, to four for Hopkinton goalie Colby Boissy.Pinkerton 3, Concord 1: Landon Earehart, Miles Shea and Denis Mino scored for the Astros (2-0-0) and goalie Cam Kuncik made five saves for the shutout.Field hockeyWindham 4, Central-West 0: Lilyana Micciche scored twice, and Sophie Manchester and Aly Sinopoli also scored for the Jaguars.Pinkerton 1, Timberlane 0: Anna Perkins scored the game’s lone goal, in the second quarter. Astros goalie Elise LeBlanc made seven saves for the shutout. Owls goalie Brandy Garand made 31 saves.GOLFAt Campbell’s Scottish Highlands(Par 35)Team scores: Nashua North, 200; Pinkerton, 204 (7-2 season record); Salem, 207; Nashua South, 227Pinkerton top 5: Tyler Morin, 38; Johnny Barbarossa, 39; Ricky Wong, 40; Jack Dambach, 43; Brady Cuneo, 44.VOLLEYBALLSalem 3, Timberlane 115-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21Salem: Madi Mohan, 20 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Lily Amiss, 7 kills, 2 aces; Marina D’Amico, 18 assists, 3 aces. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage