Hopkinton’s Clara Locke won the slalom, Kearsarge’s Bristol Messer took the giant slalom and Gilford defended its team title at Monday’s Division III Alpine ski championships at Gunstock.
In Division II boys’ basketball, Bow used a 16-point night from Shaun Lover and 14 points from Matt Lamy to edge neighboring Pembroke Academy, 56-53. The Falcons improved to 8-0.
Mike Pitman led visiting Pembroke with 18 points and teammate Preston Wallis added 14. The Spartans dropped to 5-2.
Bow held a 25-21 halftime lead.
The teams play again Thursday at Pembroke.
In girls basketball, Elizabeth Barrientos scored a career-high 18 points to lead Manchester Memorial past West 62-36. Jess Carrier added 10 points for the Crusaders. Abuk Teng and Nyanakauk Piok scored 12 points each for West.
In other girls basketball, Tallie Carney scored 15 points to lead Pelham past ConVal 50-36. Sophia Joncas added 10 points for the Pythons.
GIRLS DIVISION III SLALOM
TEAM SCORES
1, Kearsarge, 373; 2, Plymouth, 361; 3, Gilford, 359; 4, St. Thomas, 345; 5, Lebanon, 338; 6, Hopkinton, 319; 7, Bishop Brady, 295; 8, Prospect Mountain, 282; 9, Hillsboro-Deering, 274; 10, Newfound, 197; 11, Laconia, 193; 12, Belmont, 61.
INDIVIDUALS (TOP 20)
1, Clara Locke, Hopkinton, 53.73; 2, Bristol Messer, Kearsarge, 54.65; 3, Maya Speigel, Kearsarge, 55.19; 4, Ally Latsilnik, St. Thomas, 55.35; 5, Bethany Tanner, Gilford, 55.75; 6, Cassidy Adams, Lebanon, 57.73; 7, Maddie Stailey, St. Thomas, 58.33; 8, Samantha Meier, Plymouth, 58.46; 9, Arden Rossi, Kearsarge, 59.34; 10, Ella Wieser, Plymouth, 1:00.19;
11, Shealagh Brown, Gilford, 1:00.70; 12, Halle Kozak, Plymouth, 1:00.80; 13, Holly Hoyt, Plymouth, 1:01.90; 14, Kendall Jones, Gilford, 1:01.91; 15, Delilah Smock, Gilford, 1:02.17; 16, Sarah Wagaman, Hillsboro-Deering, 1:03.59; 17, Devin Phyllides, Kearsarge, 1:05.35; 18, Maya Duarte, Plymouth, 1:06.81; 19, Marin Pearson, Lebanon, 1:09.47; 20, Allyssa Merrill, Kearsarge, 1:10.53
GIRLS DIVISION III GIANT SLALOM
TEAM SCORES
1, Gilford, 374; 2, Plymouth, 368; 3, St. Thomas, 361; 4, Kearsarge, 355; 5, Lebanon, 313; 6, Hopkinton, 310; 7, Bishop Brady, 298; 8, Hillsboro-Deering, 290; 9, Prospect Mountain, 274; 10, Laconia, 265; 11, Newfound, 189; 12, Belmont, 57.
INDIVIDUALS (TOP 20)
1, Bristol Messer, Kearsarge, 1:16.31; 2, Maddie Stailey, St. Thomas, 1:16.80; 3, Bethany Tanner, Gilford, 1:17.12; 4, Ally Latsilnik, St. Thomas, 1:17.25; 5, Sophia Lehr, Gilford, 1:18.21; 6, Holly Hoyt, Plymouth, 1:18.35; 7, Sumaj Billin, Plymouth, 1:18.44; 8, Clara Locke, Hopkinton, 1:18.73; 9, Shealagh Brown, Gilford, 1:18.88; 10, Casidy Adams, Lebanon, 1:20.34
11, Samantha Meier, Plymouth, 1:20.75; 12, Halle Kozak, Plymouth, 1:21.00; 13, Kendall Jones, Gilford, 1:21.25; 14, Ella Wieser, Plymouth, 1:21.29; 15, Sarah Wagaman, Hillsboro-Deering, 1:21.35; 16, Tessa Tanner, Gilford, 1:24.38; 17, Arden Rossi, Kearsarge, 1:24.43; 18, Devin Phyllides, Kearsarge, 1:24.67; 19, Allyssa Merrill, Kearsarge, 1:24.81; 20, Evie Brousseau, St. Thomas, 1:26.29