As selected by the coaches
Division I
First Team
Regan O’Brien, Bedford, Attack; Julian Bell, Bedford, Attack; Elle Stevenson, Souhegan, Attack; Mary Martinson, Concord, Attack; Sydney Grogan, Bedford, Midfield; Ellie Enners, Bedford, Midfield, Lyla Kimball, Souhegan, Midfield; Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton, Midfield; Rylee Bouier, Bishop Guertin, Midfield; Olivia Matthews, Bedford, Midfield; Sabrina Tipping, Bedford, Defense; Sierra Kimball, Souhegan, Defense; Delaney Ramalho, Bishop Guertin, Defense; Abbie Whitley, Londonderry, Defense; Lauren Sweeney, Pinkerton, Goalie.
Second Team
Nat Coutu, Bishop Guertin, Attack; Kaitlyn West, Nashua South, Attack; Hannah Lisaskus, Pinkerton, Attack; Casey More, Exeter, Attack; Ella Benzekri, Nashua South, Midfield; Erin McIlroy, Exeter, Midfield; Caroline Leone, Londonderry, Midfield; Katie Campel, Bishop Guertin, Midfield; Tara Wright, Londonderry, Midfield; Emily LaPia, Exeter, Midfield; Ashleigh Leone, Londonderry, Defense; Kylie Dawe, Nashua South, Defense; Sophia Branch, Concord, Defense; Tess Brown, Londonderry, Defense; Shannon Hargraves, Souhegan, Goalie.
Division II
First Team
Avery Ruhnke, Portsmouth, Attack; Maria Killian, Windham, Attack; Alyssa Hill, Hollis/Brookline, Attack; Palen Kelley, Winnacunnet, Attack; Mia Smith, Portsmouth, Midfield; Abbie Ogren, Hollis/Brookline; Midfield; Caroline Adams, Hanover, Midfield; Cierra Hill, Pembroke, Midfield; Brittney Hill, Pembroke, Midfield; Jenna Hollinger, Windham, Midfield; Maggie Parker, Portsmouth Defense, Bella Connelly, Windham, Defense; Nicole Heiter, Hollis/Brookline, Defense; Clarie Rademacher, Winnacunnet, Defense; Sarah Holdredge, ConVal, Goalie.
Second Team
Kendall Morrill, Timberlane, Attack; Chloe Hall, Windham, Attack; Lia Naughton, Hanover, Attack; Ana Ekstrom, Kingswood, Attack; Shea Grahm, Winnacunnet, Midfield; Ireland Stark, Hollis/Brookline, Midfield; Sadie Higgins, Hanover, Midfield; Sophie Royal, Oyster River, Midfield; Katryn Maley, Goffstown, Midfield; Waverly Oake-Libow, Oyster River, Midfield; Anna Alberti, Timberlane, Defense; Jill Carella, Kingswood, Defense; Emy Pryzyylski, Oyster River, Defense; Kate McCawley, Spaulding, Defense; Hallie Bardani, Hollis/Brookline, Goalie.
Division III
First Team
Casey Benson, Derryfield, Attack; Jess Chamberlin, Bow, Attack; Sarah Chodosh, Hopkinton, Attack; Elayna Montenero, Campbell, Attack; Alex Larabee, Bow, Midfield, Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton, Midfield; Caroline Camp, Kearsage, Midfield; Katie Viele, Inter-Lakes, Midfield; Olivia Keenan, Gilford, Midfield; Hannah Hoyt, Hopkinton, Midfield; Frances Trafton, Hopkinton, Defense; Isabella LaPerle, Bow, Defense; Gina Cookinham, Gilford, Defense; Clara Smyrski, Lebanon, Defense; Elena Roy, Bow, Goalie.
Second Team
Kayla Taber, Lebanon, Attack; Rose Finlayson, Hopkinton, Attack; Lexi Shute, Gilford, Attack; Molly McLean, Gilford, Attack; Lindsey Laperle, Bow, Midfield; Lilly Losey, Derryfield, Midfield; Bailey Bourque, Campbell, Midfield; Olivia Selleck, Bow, Midfield; Christine Nadeau, Derryfield, Midfield; Molly Smith, Lebanon, Midfield; Amalia Hickey, Lebanon, Defense, Sophie Rose Riopel, Derryfield, Defense; Kristina Castellano, Campbell, Defense; Savannah Nestler, Kearsage, Defense; Paige Holer, Kearsage, Goalie.
NH’s Twin State roster
Casey Benson, Derryfield; Rylee Bouvier, BG; Jessica Chamberlin, Bow; Isabella Connelly, Windham; Natalie Coutu, BG; Nicole Heiter, Hollis/Brookline; Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton; Sarah Holdredge, ConVal; Sierra Kimball, Souhegan; Allison Lamphere, Pinkerton; Erin McIlroy, Exeter; Abbie Ogren, Hollis/Brookline; Delaney Ramalho, BG; Mia Smith, Portsmouth; Clara Smyrski, Lebanon; Elle Stevenson, Souhegan; Lauren Sweeney, Pinkerton; Mike Coutu, coach, BG..