Selected by the New Hampshire Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association:
Division I
Abby Hawkes, senior, attack, Souhegan; Abby Jowett, senior, attack, Pinkerton; Abby Porter, freshman, goalie, Salem; Abby Widener, sophomore, goalie, Bedford; AJ Patton, senior, goalie, Exeter; Ali Lamphere, junior, attack, Pinkerton; Ariana Lakos, junior, midfielder, Salem; Arianna Bowden, junior, midfielder, Dover; Cali Bishop, junior, attack, Souhegan; Caroline Daziel, senior, attack, Pinkerton; Caroline Leone, junior, attack, Londonderry; Chloe Stone, sophomore, attack, Salem; Delaney Ramalho, junior, defense, Bishop Guertin; Ella Benzekri, freshman, midfielder, Nashua South; Emily LaPia, junior, midfielder, Exeter; Emma Tower, senior, goalie, Dover; Erin McIllroy, junior, midfielder, Exeter; Greta Govoni, junior, midfielder, Dover; Julian Bell, junior, midfielder, Bedford; Kaitlyn McKinnon, junior, midfielder, Concord; Kaitlyn West, junior, attack, Nashua South; Katie McCudden, senior, defense, Londonderry;
Also: Kiley O’Brien, senior, midfielder, Nashua North; Lauren Sweeney, junior, goalie, Pinkerton; Lily Brooks, senior, midfielder, Nashua North; Lily Tagues-Bleau, junior, goalie, Manchester Central; Lyla Kimball, freshman, midfielder, Souhegan; Lindsay Hult, senior, midfielder, Bishop Guertin; Makenna Reekie, junior, goalie, Bishop Guertin; Maria Armaganian, senior, attack, Concord; Mary Martinson, junior, midfielder, Concord; Olivia Johnson, junior, attack, Nashua South; Paige Rivet, junior, attack, Merrimack; Regan O’Brien, sophomore, attack, Bedford; Riley Devine, junior, defense, Salem; Rylee Bouvier, junior, midfielder, Bishop Guertin; Samantha Koellmer, sophomore, defense, Dover; Shannon Hargraves, junior, goalie, Souhegan; Sophia Leonard, senior, midfielder, Manchester Central; Sydney Grogan, sophomore, midfielder, Bedford; Sydney Taylor, senior, attack, Exeter; Tara Wright, junior, midfielder, Londonderry; Vanessa Kozinski, senior, attack, Merrimack.
Division II
Abbey Magnuszewski, senior, midfielder, Hollis/Brookline; Alyssa Hill, sophomore, midfielder, Hollis/Brookline; Amelia Edmunds, junior, midfielder, Coe-Brown; Ana Eckstrom, junior, midfielder, Coe-Brown; Andra Dagenais, senior, midfielder, John Stark; Anna Carlino, senior, defense, Winnacunnet; Anna Taylor, senior, midfielder, ConVal; Arden Griffin, junior, goalie, Portsmouth; Avery Ruhnke, sophomore, midfielder, Portsmouth; Bella Olsen, senior, midfielder, Spaulding; Brenna Bushe, senior, midfielder, Winnacunnet; Britney Hill, junior, midfielder, Pembroke; Caroline Adams, junior, midfielder, Hanover; Catherine Bowman, senior, midfielder, Timberlane; Catie Shannon, senior, midfielder, Kingswood; Cierra Hill, junior, midfielder, Pembroke; Ella Chandler, senior, midfielder, Kennett; Emily Koufos, senior, attack, Merrimack Valley; Erin Meyer, junior, attack, Kingswood;
Also: Gracie Pierce, senior, attack, Goffstown; Hailey Kelly, sophomore, goalie, Kingswood; Hailey Ramalhinho, senior, attack, Alvirne; Halle Miller, junior, midfielder, Alvirne; Hallie Bardani, junior, goalie, Hollis/Brookline; Jaelin Cummings, senior, midfielder, Kennett; Julia Donovan, senior, attack, ConVal; Katryn Maley, junior, midfielder, Goffstown; Kayla Gorospe, junior, attack, Goffstown; Kaylee Magoon, senior, midfielder, Merrimack Valley; Lalney Parrott, senior, goalie, Winnacunnet; Lauren Ouellet, senior, midfielder, Spaulding; Lia Naughron, junior, attack, Hanover; Liberty Cillo, freshman, attack, Coe-Brown;
Also, Lily Furtkamp, senior, defense, Merrimack Valley; Maddie Sage, senior, goalie, Goffstown; Madelynn Plourde, senior, attack, ConVal; Madison Nicholosi, junior, midfielder, Alvirne; Mia Smith, sophomore, midfielder, Portsmouth; Morgan White, senior, midfielder, Spaulding; Nicole Heiter, junior, defense, Hollis/Brookline; Riley Jackson, sophomore, midfielder, Coe-Brown; Sally Collins, sophomore, midfielder, Portsmouth; Sarah Holdredge, junior, goalie, ConVal; Serena Hollmorgen, senior, attack, Winnacunnet; Wylie Lucas, senior, midfielder, Hanover; Zaira O’Leary, senior, goalie, Alvirne; Zoey Cormican, senior, goalie, Spaulding.
Division III
Addie Trefethen, junior, midfielder, Bow; Alex Larrabee, sophomore, midfielder, Bow; Aly Pichette, sophomore, midfielder, Gilford; Amalia Hickey, junior, defense, Lebanon; Amelia Coe, senior, defense, Bow; Annie Higginbotham, junior, midfielder, Hopkinton; Anya Fallon, senior, attack, Laconia; Ashlyn Toupin, senior, midfielder, Bishop Brady; Bailey Bourque, junior, midfielder, Campbell; Bella Daly, senior, midfielder, Laconia; Brooke Chandler, senior, attack, St. Thomas; Caroline Camp, junior, midfielder, Kearsarge; Casey Benson, junior, attack, Derryfield; Ellie Camp, senior, midfielder, Kearsarge;
Also: Emma Beanland, junior, midfielder, Pelham; Jordyn Galgay, senior, attack, Pelham; Jose Oberto, junior, midfielder, Campbell; Katie Velie, sophomore, midfielder, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough; Kristina Castellano, sophomore, defense, Campbell; Kylie Youngclaus, senior, midfielder, St. Thomas; Lauren Beitler, senior, midfielder, Bishop Brady; Lauren Beitler, senior, midfielder, Bishop Brady; Lauren MacLean, senior, defense, Derryfield; Lena Nowell, senior, goalie, Lebanon; Lexi Shute, sophomore, attack, Gilford; Lizzy Hodge, senior, goalie, Pelham;
Also, Lucy Licata, senior, midfielder, Derryfield; Madison Rhynhart, senior, defense, Bishop Brady; Meaghan Danahy, senior, goalie, Bow; Megan Norris, senior, midfielder, Kearsarge; Molly Smith, junior, midfielder, Lebanon; Olivia Cressy, junior, defense, Hopkinton; Paige Hoegler, junior, goalie, Kearsarge; Rose Finlayson, sophomore, attack, Hopkinton; Sarah Giniewicz, senior, defense, Pelham; Sarah Leahy, senior, midfielder, St. Thomas; Shawna Lesmerises, senior, goalie, Derryfield; Sydney Gonyea, senior, attack, Lebanon.