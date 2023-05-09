Goffstown High scored seven runs in the fourth inning and outslugged Windham 10-8 in a Division I baseball game on Tuesday in Windham.
Logan Simmons had a triple and double and two runs batted in for the Grizzlies (8-2). Ryan Strand added a double and single for two RBIs, and Braeden Lambert had a pair of singles and two RBIs.
Noah Durham earned the win, giving up two earned runs over five innings, striking out nine.
Stephen Salvador had a big day for the Jaguars with a homer, double, single and four RBIs.
Baseball
Pinkerton 8, Manchester Memorial 1
Pinkerton: Boucher, 3 IP, 1 H, 4 BB, 8 Ks; Albert, 3-for-4, 1 run scored; Archer, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Memorial: Cunningham, 6 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 4 ER, 6 Ks; Rivera, 1-for-2, RBI.
Bedford 6, Manchester Central/West 4
Bedford: Patrick Foulis, 4 IP, 5 H, 5 Ks; Dom Tagliaferro, 2-for-3, stolen base; Carter Crowley, 2-for-3, RBI single; Jack Hinton, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, game-winning RBI triple in the 7th.
Bishop Guertin 3, Keene 2
Bishop Guertin: Ryan Haskell, 3-for-3, RBI, run scored, stolen base; Isaac Crivac, 2-for-3; Dominic Monico, 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 7 Ks.
Exeter 11, Spaulding 1
Exeter: Morgado, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, BB; Schwarz, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Brown 1-for-2, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored; Keaveney, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 9 Ks.
Spaulding: Calero, 1-for-2, RBI.
Hanover 5, John Stark 1
Hanover: Sam Sacerdote, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Jake Toulmin, two-run double; Jack McGrath, 2 hits.
St. Thomas 7, Pembroke 3
Pembroke: Owen Stewart, 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 stolen bases, 1 run scored.
Hinsdale 15, Franklin 0
Hinsdale: Aidan Davis, 3 IP, 6Ks, 1-for-2, 5 RBIs; Noah Pangelinan, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs; Brayden Eastman, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Softball
Windham 7, Keene 3
Windham (7-5): Emerson Forsyth, 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 K, 1 BB; Anna Mitrou, Kelly Wright, Natie Nolan, Marin Hollingshead, Arianna DeCotis, multiple hits.
Keene: Kaylee Percoco, 2 hits.
Pelham 15, Milford 5
Pelham: Caileigh Aguiar, 3-run home run; two doubles; Brooke Slaton, 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Shaelyn Hinton, 3 hits, 3 RBIs.
Milford: A. Mazzeo, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored; M. Coombs, RBI.
Salem 1, Alvirne 0
Salem: Olson, 2-for-3, 1 walk; Ventullo, 2-for-3, 1 RBI; McNamara, 7 IP, 7Ks, 1 H.
Alvirne: Merrow, 7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 Ks.
Londonderry 13, Nashua South 3
Londonderry: Sara Daniels, 3 hits; Zoey Nelson, 3 hits.
Concord 23, Dover 0
Concord: Brooke Wyatt, 4-for-4, 2 walks, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Delaney Duford, 4-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Sarah Taylor, 2-for-3, home run, 2 walks, 4 RBIs, 4 runs scored.
Girls lacrosse
Nashua South 16, Souhegan 6
Souhegan: Emma Kennedy, 3g; Lyla Kimball, 2g, 1 dc; Lyla Hawkes, 1 g; Natalie Heimarck, 3 dc; Riley Devine, 2 dc.
St. Thomas 27, Kearsarge 11
St. Thomas: Megan Leahy, 6g; Catherine Vetter, 5g.
Derryfield 14, Hopkinton 10
Derryfield: Alex Benson, 6g, Christine Nadeau, 4g, 1a; Lilly Handwerk, 4 dc, 2gb, 1g; Lily Kfoury, 9 saves.
Bishop Brady 13, Campbell 9
Campbell: Kristina Castellan, 7g, 1a.
Boys lacrosse
Derryfield 17, Timberlane 2
Derryfield: RJ Proulx, 1g, 4a; Alex Murray, 4g, 1a; Chili Cabot, 6g; Quinn Silvio, 2g; Tate Flint, 1 a; Liam Canty, 2g, 1a; John Kramer, Brady Doldo, 1g each; Logan Purvis, 14-for-23 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 6 saves.
Timberlane: Cole Gerry, Jake Hutchings, 1g; Braidon Bowman, 1a; Brady Marsden, 5 saves.
Pinkerton 19, Concord 4
Pinkerton: Ryan Lynch, 7g; Michael Uber, 3g; Joey Gallo, 2g, 1a; Cole Frank, 15-for-16 on faceoffs; Tyler LeBlanc, 3 saves; Curtis Michaud, 2 saves.
Concord: Joey Tarbell, 2g; Carter Doherty, 1g; Will Chorkin, 1g.
Bishop Guertin 14, Londonderry 4
Bishop Guertin: Aiden Laurendeau, 4g; Brady Dumont, 2g; Connor Guibord, 2g.
Merrimack 19, Nashua North 1
Merrimack: Landon Bedard, 2g; Cayden Dine, 1g, 1a; Jake Miller, 2a.
Boys volleyball
Londonderry 3, Goffstown 1
Londonderry: Owen Evans, 12 assists, 3 kills; Matt Doyle, 37 digs.
Pinkerton 3, Mascenic 0
25-17, 25-21, 25-3
Pinkerton: Kaden Layne, 6 kills; Myles Melim, 11 assists; Kaden Layne, 6 aces, Lucas Mayer, 4 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Derryfield School 8, Dover 1
Jack Schroeder (DS) def. Diego Lopez, 8-0; Davey Schroeder (DS) def. Judah Payeur, 8-5; Johnny Brown (DS) def. Nate Bigelow, 8-5; Jack Krasnof (DS), def. Logan Spagna, 8-2; Billy Gardner (DS) def. Pat Carroll, 8-6; Colby Bigelow (D) def. Tucker Rozen, 9-8.
Schroeder/Schroeder (DS) def. Lopez/Payeur, 8-0; Brown/Krasnof (DS) def. C. Bigelow/Carroll, 8-0; Gardner/Rozen (DS) def. Spagna/N. Bigelow.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dover 8, Derryfield School 1
Sophia Correnti (DS) def. Taylor Wilson, 8-4; Joci Faasen (D) def. Sophia Brown, 8-4; Tory Vitko (D) def. Sofia Koshy, 8-0; Riya Ramdev (D) def. Annabelle Crotty, 8-1; Mia Mozzoni (D) def. Charlotte Smith, 9-7; Kate Ross (D) def. Pola Jankowska, 9-8 (9-7).
Wilson/Faasen (D) def. Brown/Correnti, 9-8 (7-0); Vitko/Ramdev (D) def. Koshy/Crotty, 8-3; Ross/Ashlynn Swierk (D) def. Smith/Jankowska, 8-4.