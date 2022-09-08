Hanover’s Zach Tracy (7) celebrates with teammates, from left, Jack Gardner, Ryder Hayes, Jack McGrath and Andrew McGuire after scoring the game’s only goal on Thursday against visiting Manchester Memorial. For more photos, visit UnionLeader.com. JOSH GIBNEY/
Hanover's Zach Tracy is congratulated by teammates Andrew McGuire, left, and Jack McGrath after scoring a goal during Thursday's Division I game against Memorial in Hanover.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Memorial's Nawras Mostafa settles the ball in front of Hanover's Zach Tracy during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Memorial's Tyler Telge works his way around Hanover's Hayes Ryder during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Hanover's Ian Smith collides with Memorial's Dollby St. Louis during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Dollby St. Louis fights through Hanover's Ian Press, left, and Andrew McGuire during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Memorial's Vianny Irumva defends Hanover's Carter Guerin during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Hanover's Carter Guerin and Memorial's Vianny Irumva battle for possession during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Hanover’s Zach Tracy (7) celebrates with teammates, from left, Jack Gardner, Ryder Hayes, Jack McGrath and Andrew McGuire after scoring the game’s only goal on Thursday against visiting Manchester Memorial. For more photos, visit UnionLeader.com. JOSH GIBNEY/
UNION LEADER
Hanover's Andrew McGuire battles with Memorial's Charlie Forbush during Thursday's Division I game in Hanover.
The Hanover High School boys soccer team ended Manchester Memorial’s undefeated start to the season with a late first-half, set-piece goal on Thursday.
Zach Tracy scored the game’s lone goal on a Hanover corner kick with 28 seconds left before halftime in the Bears’ 1-0 Division I home win over Memorial.
Tracy received the ball after a Carter Guerin corner kick and a header flick pass from Ryder Hayes.
The Bears (3-1) then controlled possession and had six of their seven corner kicks in the second half to secure the victory.
“What a back breaker to score in the last minute,” Hanover coach Rob Grabill said of Tracy’s goal. “But the play was set up by a great offensive play — a nice combination at the end that resulted in a corner kick. You get an opportunity, you take advantage of it.”
The Crusaders (3-1) did not register a shot on goal and finished with three corner kick opportunities. Arguably their best scoring chance came on an Artur Moura header inside the 18-yard box that went wide of the goal in the 61st minute.
Yousif Hikmat made four saves for Memorial. Ty Nolon earned the clean sheet in goal for Hanover.