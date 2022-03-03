Kathryn Davis, Elsa May and Margaret Frost finished 1-2-3, leading Hanover High’s girls to victory in Wednesday’s Nordic skiing (4.5-kilometer skate) Connecticut Valley Championship at Hanover Country Club.
The Bears — Hanover’s new nickname — scored 16 points to outdistance runner-up Lebanon (43 points). Keene (46) and ConVal (48) followed.
In the boys competition, Keene’s Jonathan Hills prevailed and Fall Mountain took team honors. The Wildcats, led by third- and fourth-place finishers Gabe Lloyd and David Northcott, scored 26 points to edge Lebanon (27), which was paced by runner-up Daniel Mladek. Hanover (39), Keene (49) and ConVal (69) also competed.
BG, Salem advance in Division I hockey
Cosmo Siano’s goal at 8:54 of the second period, assisted by Austin Abbott, was all Bishop Guertin needed to earn a 1-0 victory over Pinkerton Academy in a Division I boys hockey first-round tournament game on Wednesday in Tyngsboro, Mass.
Goalie P.J. Benites notched the shutout for the seventh-seeded Cardinals, who advanced to play No. 2 Bedford in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Saint Anselm’s Sullivan Arena.
Damien Carter stopped 30 shots in the Pinkerton net.
In other first-round action Wednesday night, Salem beat Manchester 7-3. The No. 8 Blue Devils will tangle with top seed Concord in another quarterfinal on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Everett Arena in Concord.
In other Division I quarterfinal action Saturday, No. 6 Trinity, a first-round winner over Keene, will visit No. 3 Exeter for a 5:50 p.m. contest at the Rinks at Exeter; and No. 5 Londonderry will bus to Campion Rink in Lebanon to play No. 4 Hanover at 3:20 p.m.