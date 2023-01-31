High Schools: Hanover girls notch 6-0 shutout Jan 31, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nora Bradley scored a hat trick to lead the Hanover girls hockey team to a 6-0 win over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge Monday night at Campion Rink in Lebanon.The Bears got single goals from Maggie Feng, Mackenzie Liu and Rachel Rockmore. Maeve Lee had three assists. Eleanor Edson had six saves to earn her second shutout.The Bears (8-2) travel to Vermont and New York this weekend to play Bellows Free Academy- St. Albans, the defending Vermont state champions, and Beekmantown (N.Y.) Central.St. Thomas-Winna.-Dover 1, Oyster River-Ports. 1OR-P: Sienna Metcalf, goal.STA-W-D: Julianna Grella, goal.Girls basketballWindham 44, Salem 41Windham (7-3): Boucher, 12 points; Weeks, Husson, 10 each.Salem (3-8): Goetz, 13 points; G. Mosto, 9.Pinkerton 54, Central 28Pinkerton (10-2): Elizabeth Lavoie, 18 points; Sydney Gerossie, 12.Central: Leyla Mohamed, 10 points; Jayce Mendez, Sylvie Bangasimbo, 7 each.Exeter 46, Trinity 22Exeter: Emma Smith, 14 points; Ari Pompeo, 8 points, 7 rebounds; Rachel Ludwig, 7 points, 5 rebounds.Boys basketballBishop Guertin 80, Concord 56BG: Luke Anderson, 18 points; Matt Santosuosso, 15 points.Concord: Japhet Nduwayo, Logan Perkins, 16 points each.Pinkerton 73, Central 38Pinkerton: J. Marshall, 22 points, 8 rebounds; A. Chinn, 17 points; T. Chinn, 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals.; S. Jenkins, 6 points, 8 rebounds; Q. Hammer, 6 points, 7 rebounds. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage