Aidan Dufour scored an unassisted goal from the top of the penalty box at the 34-minute mark and goalkeeper Jackson Koopman made it stand up as Hollis/Brookline edged Souhegan in the Division II boys soccer season opener for both schools on Saturday.
Koopman had four saves in the Cavaliers’ net while Jake Morrisette made five stops for the Sabers.
Field hockey
Gilford 1, Winnisquam 0 (OT): In Tilton, Aly Pichette took a Taryn Fountain pass and found the back of the net with five minutes left in overtime to give the Golden Eagles the season-opening win on Friday. Caroline Guest played well in goal for Gilford.