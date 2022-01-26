Keegan Knight scored his 100th career point on a third-period goal, then made his sixth point of the day the game-winning goal in overtime as the Exeter boys hockey team edged Salem 6-5 on Wednesday.
Knight finished with three goals and three assists, and Ty Robinson also had a big game with three goals and one assist. Roger Davis, Cam Keaveney and Eddie Hannan had two assists each, and goalie Henry Fraser stopped 17 shots.
Salem’s Brady Ferreira had a hat trick as well, and Brennan Chane and Jake Barton also scored for the Blue Devils. Jack Maietta and Jackson Doughty notched two assists each and goalie Colby Savageau had 20 saves.
Goffstown 3, Salem 2
Goffstown: Brennan Pierce, Jake Klardie, Andrew Skora, 1 goa each.
Merrimack: Eliot Medlock, Kyle Dunn, 1 goal each.
Boys basketball
Hopkinton 56, Campbell 54, OT
Campbell: Jack Noury, 18 pts; Austin McHugh, 10 pts; Colton Martel, 8 pts.
St. Thomas 48, Belmont 42
St. Thomas: Brady Rogers, 16 pts; Will Mollica, 11 pts; Ethan Berg, 10 pts.
Girls basketball
Memorial 39, Salem 32
Memorial: Taylor McNelly, 15 pts; Elizabeth Barrientos, 10 pts.
Salem: Ayla Regan, 14 pts.
Hopkinton 45, Campbell 17
Campbell: Bailey Bourque, 7 pts; Evelyn Page, 4 pts; Alyvia Ashe, Kristina Castellano, strong defense.
WRESTLING
Pelham 22, Campbell 18
126: Nathan Maslanek (P) over Adam Jusczak, fall 2:22; 145: Michael Harrington (P) over Connor Rakiey, MD 16-7.
Nashua South (N) 51, Nashua North 30
145: Kyle Vancelette (NS) over Andrew Frye, fall, 1:04. 152: Connor Whitman (NS) over Finn Mullaly, 4-1. 160: Damien Perez (NS) over Kole Ducharme, fall, 4:56. 182: Andrew Lovell (NS) over Ethan Preson-Teixeira, fall 0:26. 195: Conner Comeau (NS) over Connor Smith, fall 0:20. 220: Colby Vancelette (NS) over Toby Brown, fall 5:03. 285: Jimmy Brown (NS) over Dylan Mcintyre, fall 2:25; 120: Matt Oliver (NN) over Ryan Salemi, fall, 2:18. 126: John Cullerton (NS) over Jesse Rutstein, fall 3:04. 132: Anthony Fernandez (NS) over Benjamin Haight, fall 0:28. 138: Trevor Rivard (NN) over Nicholas Samos, fall 1:34.
Keene 57, Londonderry 18
132: David Pento (L) over Carter Trubiano, fall, 0:27. 138: Silas Runez (K) over Michael Palma. 8-2. 145: Matt Peate (K) over Emanuel Perez, fall 3:19. 152: Jack Hebert (K) over Patrick O`Connor, fall 1:39/ 160: Gavin Gruber (K) over Ricardo Perez. fall 0:47. 170: Austin Morris (K) over Colby Russel, fall 2:00. 182: Jacob Hutchins (K) over Andreas Taliadouros, fall 2:48. 195: Jason Foster (K) over Matthew Ritchey, fall 0:42.