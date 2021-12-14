Monday

Londonderry 58, Nashua South 49

Londonderry (1-1): Tyler Miles, 12 pts; Mike Rosatano, Tyler Murray, Mason Paquette, 11 pts each.

South (1-1): Josh Caruso, 16 pts; Rhett Medling, 12 pts.

West 57, Bishop Brady 53

West (2-0): Aidan Scott-Beaulac, 16 pts; Jacob Plamondon, 14 pts; Kayden Farrell, 13 pts.

Brady (0-2): Ivan Yen, 22 pts; Gumee Mbata, 14 pts.

Milford 47, Kennett 27

Milford: Ryon Constable, 14 pts; Chuck Urda, 11 points; Caden Zalenski, Bernad Glusac, top rebounders.

Kennett: Noah Houghton-LeClair, 10 pts.

Belmont 44, Berlin 33

Berlin: Jeremyah Dow, 16 pts, 7 rebs; Haden Poulin, 6 pts, 10 rebs.

Sanborn 54, Coe-Brown 51

Sanborn: Jason Allen, 15 pts.

Coe-Brown: Jack Lano, 18 pts; Hugh Hamilton, 10 pts, 8 rebs; Brady Kouchoukos, 9 pts.

Girls basketball

Coe-Brown 52, Sanborn 37

Coe-Brown (2-0): Kalina Kasprzak, 15 pts, 6 rebs; Molly York, 12 pts, 3 steals; Rowan Carr, Ellie Wolthuis, 5 pts each.

Sanborn: Ellie Morris, 16 pts.

Hopkinton 51, Hillsboro-Deering 24

Hopkinton (2-0): Hopkinton, Elise Miner, 14 pts; Sierra Stone, 10 pts; Lizz Holmes, 6 rebs; Maddie Carmichael, 4 rebs.

H-D: Emily Howell, Morgan Deane, 9 pts each.

Bedford 51, Winnacunnet 29

Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 16 pts; Catherine Penick, 14 pts.

Dover 56, Nashua North 21

Dover (1-1): Payton Denning, 11 pts; Miller McCoy, 10 pts; Abbie Kozlowski, 9 pts.

North: Aiden Walker, 10 pts.

Kennett 60, Milford 47

Milford (1-1): Lulu Maguire, 14 pts; Addie Hopkins, Bailey Johnson, Claire Cote, Elliana Nassy, 7 pts each; Kate Hansen, top defender.

Memorial 38, Spaulding 31

Memorial: Taylor McNelly, 9 pts; Kayleigh Brunette, 7 pts; Elizabeth Barrientos, 6 pts.

Spaulding: Hannah Drew, 12 pts.

Derryfield 45, Newmarket 11

Derryfield: Elyse Ngenda, 13 pts.

Newmarket: Jasynda Senesombath, 5 pts.

Boys hockey

Dover 9, Kingswood 1

Dover: Jacob Lapierre, 2g, 1a; Matt Witham, 3g; Brady McDonough, 1g,2a; Josh Gagne, Carter Bell, Connor Culcasi, 1 goal each; Vinnie Ciccotelli, 8 saves.

Kingswood: Will Danais, 1g; Gage Lamontagne, 29 saves.