High schools: Londonderry boys top Nashua South Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 40 min ago 1 of 3 In front of Londonderry coach Nate Stanton, Nashua South's Zac Castonguay drives on the Lancers' Tyler Miles during Monday night's game at South. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua South's Alex Hulfachor goes to the hoops against Londonderry's Mason Paquette at Nashua South on Monday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua South's Alex Hulfachor, left, tries to put up a shot against the defense of Londonderry's Kevin Rourke during Monday night's Division I game at South. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER MondayLondonderry 58, Nashua South 49Londonderry (1-1): Tyler Miles, 12 pts; Mike Rosatano, Tyler Murray, Mason Paquette, 11 pts each.South (1-1): Josh Caruso, 16 pts; Rhett Medling, 12 pts.West 57, Bishop Brady 53West (2-0): Aidan Scott-Beaulac, 16 pts; Jacob Plamondon, 14 pts; Kayden Farrell, 13 pts.Brady (0-2): Ivan Yen, 22 pts; Gumee Mbata, 14 pts.Milford 47, Kennett 27Milford: Ryon Constable, 14 pts; Chuck Urda, 11 points; Caden Zalenski, Bernad Glusac, top rebounders.Kennett: Noah Houghton-LeClair, 10 pts.Belmont 44, Berlin 33Berlin: Jeremyah Dow, 16 pts, 7 rebs; Haden Poulin, 6 pts, 10 rebs.Sanborn 54, Coe-Brown 51Sanborn: Jason Allen, 15 pts.Coe-Brown: Jack Lano, 18 pts; Hugh Hamilton, 10 pts, 8 rebs; Brady Kouchoukos, 9 pts.Girls basketballCoe-Brown 52, Sanborn 37Coe-Brown (2-0): Kalina Kasprzak, 15 pts, 6 rebs; Molly York, 12 pts, 3 steals; Rowan Carr, Ellie Wolthuis, 5 pts each.Sanborn: Ellie Morris, 16 pts.Hopkinton 51, Hillsboro-Deering 24Hopkinton (2-0): Hopkinton, Elise Miner, 14 pts; Sierra Stone, 10 pts; Lizz Holmes, 6 rebs; Maddie Carmichael, 4 rebs.H-D: Emily Howell, Morgan Deane, 9 pts each.Bedford 51, Winnacunnet 29Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 16 pts; Catherine Penick, 14 pts.Dover 56, Nashua North 21Dover (1-1): Payton Denning, 11 pts; Miller McCoy, 10 pts; Abbie Kozlowski, 9 pts.North: Aiden Walker, 10 pts.Kennett 60, Milford 47Milford (1-1): Lulu Maguire, 14 pts; Addie Hopkins, Bailey Johnson, Claire Cote, Elliana Nassy, 7 pts each; Kate Hansen, top defender.Memorial 38, Spaulding 31Memorial: Taylor McNelly, 9 pts; Kayleigh Brunette, 7 pts; Elizabeth Barrientos, 6 pts.Spaulding: Hannah Drew, 12 pts.Derryfield 45, Newmarket 11Derryfield: Elyse Ngenda, 13 pts.Newmarket: Jasynda Senesombath, 5 pts.Boys hockeyDover 9, Kingswood 1Dover: Jacob Lapierre, 2g, 1a; Matt Witham, 3g; Brady McDonough, 1g,2a; Josh Gagne, Carter Bell, Connor Culcasi, 1 goal each; Vinnie Ciccotelli, 8 saves.Kingswood: Will Danais, 1g; Gage Lamontagne, 29 saves.