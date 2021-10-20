Meghan Daileanes scored 27 seconds into the second overtime to give eighth-seeded Londonderry a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Keene in Wednesday’s first-round contest in the NHIAA Division I field hockey tournament.

Rease St. Gelais also scored for Londonderry, in the first half.

The Lancers advanced to play at top-seeded Exeter in a quarterfinal Saturday at noon.

In other first-round action on Wednesday, Dover beat Timberlane, 1-0, and Manchester Central-West topped Concord, 1-0.

Boys soccer

Hanover 8, Bishop Guertin 3

Hanover (11-3-1): Eric Ringer, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ryder Hayes, Jack Gardner, Murphy Hunt, Will Guerin, Sean Smith, goals.

Girls soccer

Trinity 8, Conant 1

Trinity (13-0-2): Dakota Correia, 2 goals, 2 assists; Lexie Spradling, 2 goals, 1 assist; Devan Booth, 1 goal, 2 assists; Addie Bosworth, 1 goal; Skyler De Petrillo, 1 goal; Kenzie Goldstein, 1 goal; Madeline Souza, 1 assist. The Pioneers finish their regular season on Friday against Inter-Lakes at Derryfield Park.