Londonderry’s Rease St. Gelais, left, shoots and scores as Keene’s Meghan Ylitalo defends during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I field hockey tournament game in Londonderry. At right is Londonderry’s Katie Doherty. The Lancers prevailed in double-overtime, 2-1.
Londonderry’s Caroline Leone battles Keene’s Claire Stroshine in front of Keene’s goal at Londonderry High School on Wednesday.
Londonderry players react to a goal by Rease St. Gelais, far left, during the first half of Wednesday’s tournament game against Keene..
Keene’s Eliza Ballaro attacks the net as Londonderry’s Sarah Tsetsilas defends at Londonderry High School on Wednesday.
Meghan Daileanes scored 27 seconds into the second overtime to give eighth-seeded Londonderry a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Keene in Wednesday’s first-round contest in the NHIAA Division I field hockey tournament.
Rease St. Gelais also scored for Londonderry, in the first half.
The Lancers advanced to play at top-seeded Exeter in a quarterfinal Saturday at noon.
In other first-round action on Wednesday, Dover beat Timberlane, 1-0, and Manchester Central-West topped Concord, 1-0.
Boys soccer
Hanover 8, Bishop Guertin 3
Hanover (11-3-1): Eric Ringer, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ryder Hayes, Jack Gardner, Murphy Hunt, Will Guerin, Sean Smith, goals.
Girls soccer
Trinity 8, Conant 1
Trinity (13-0-2): Dakota Correia, 2 goals, 2 assists; Lexie Spradling, 2 goals, 1 assist; Devan Booth, 1 goal, 2 assists; Addie Bosworth, 1 goal; Skyler De Petrillo, 1 goal; Kenzie Goldstein, 1 goal; Madeline Souza, 1 assist. The Pioneers finish their regular season on Friday against Inter-Lakes at Derryfield Park.