High schools: Manchester boys prevail; Knight notches hat trick for Exeter Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Owen Kelley scored two goals, and Ryan Marden, Mack Tripp and Parker Burgess also scored to help Manchester past Winnacunnet 5-2 in boys hockey on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.David Hood made 18 saves, to 21 for the Warriors' Owen Helton. Joe Larrabee and Brady Thompson netted Winnacunnet's goals.Exeter 7, Pinkerton 0Exeter: Keegan Knight, 3 goals; Cam Keaveney, Roger David, Kam Hyles, Callum Howarth, 1 goal each; Henry Fraser, 15 saves; Joe Labonte, 7 saves.Pinkerton: Damien Carter, 23 saves.Girls hockeySt. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 8, ConVal/Conant 0STA/W/D: Bella Carey, Payton Fleury, 1 goal, 1 assists each; Delaney Riley, Angela Hurlbert, Hannah Henderson, Sophie Cedrone, Quincy Sundstrom, 1 goal; Juliana Grella, 1 goal, 1 assist; Diana Pivirotta, 9 saves.CV/C: Francesca Ketola, 23 saves.Boys basketballBow 57, Milford 54Bow: Owen Petretta, 19 pts; Lincoln Routhier, 18 pts.Milford: Caden Zalenski, 15 pts; Ryon Constable, 12 pts; Chuck Urda, 11 pts.Goffstown 62, Londonderry 49Goffstown (10-2): Mason Blondeau, 23 pts; Aiden O'Connell, 20 pts; Ryan Strand, 5 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assists.Londonderry: Mike Rositano, 12 pts; Mason Paquette, 11 pts.Pinkerton 67, Winnacunnet 57Pinkerton (10-1): Jackson Marshall, Anthony Chinn, 20 pts each; Tyrone Chinn, 10 pts.Alvirne 59, Central 57Alvirne: Anthony Ferullo, winning basket; Brendan Graham, 17 pts; Sam DeWitt, 16 pts.Central: Baylee Bates, 21 pts; William Gearles, 15 pts.GIRLS BASKETBALLPortsmouth 65, Windham 28Portsmouth: Margaret Montplaisir, Maddie MacCannell, 15 pts each.Windham: Bree Amari, 8 pts.Bow 53, Milford 24Milford: Ellianna Nassy, 10 pts; Lulu Maguire, 9 pts.Dover 51, Spaulding 42Dover: Miller McCoy, 14 pts; Lilly Nossiff, 13 pts.Spaulding: Ashley Trogler, 17 pts; Hannah Drew, 12 pts.Bedford 59, Alvirne 37Bedford (9-2): Lana McCarthy, 19 pts; Kate Allard, 11 pts.Alvirne (5-5): Rachel Allard, Paige McKinley, 10 pts each.Sanborn 44, Oyster River 43Sanborn (first win): Hannah Douglas, game-winning basket with 12 secs. left, 10 pts; Lily Tedford, 10 pts.Stevens 47, Campbell 31Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, 7 pts; Bailey Bourque, 6 pts; Kristina Castellano, 10 rebs, 4 steals.