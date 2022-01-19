210121-spt-manchesterhockey-05

Owen Kelley scored two goals, and Ryan Marden, Mack Tripp and Parker Burgess also scored to help Manchester past Winnacunnet 5-2 in boys hockey on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.

David Hood made 18 saves, to 21 for the Warriors’ Owen Helton. Joe Larrabee and Brady Thompson netted Winnacunnet’s goals.

Exeter 7, Pinkerton 0

Exeter: Keegan Knight, 3 goals; Cam Keaveney, Roger David, Kam Hyles, Callum Howarth, 1 goal each; Henry Fraser, 15 saves; Joe Labonte, 7 saves.

Pinkerton: Damien Carter, 23 saves.

Girls hockey

St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 8, ConVal/Conant 0

STA/W/D: Bella Carey, Payton Fleury, 1 goal, 1 assists each; Delaney Riley, Angela Hurlbert, Hannah Henderson, Sophie Cedrone, Quincy Sundstrom, 1 goal; Juliana Grella, 1 goal, 1 assist; Diana Pivirotta, 9 saves.

CV/C: Francesca Ketola, 23 saves.

Boys basketball

Bow 57, Milford 54

Bow: Owen Petretta, 19 pts; Lincoln Routhier, 18 pts.

Milford: Caden Zalenski, 15 pts; Ryon Constable, 12 pts; Chuck Urda, 11 pts.

Goffstown 62, Londonderry 49

Goffstown (10-2): Mason Blondeau, 23 pts; Aiden O’Connell, 20 pts; Ryan Strand, 5 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assists.

Londonderry: Mike Rositano, 12 pts; Mason Paquette, 11 pts.

Pinkerton 67, Winnacunnet 57

Pinkerton (10-1): Jackson Marshall, Anthony Chinn, 20 pts each; Tyrone Chinn, 10 pts.

Alvirne 59, Central 57

Alvirne: Anthony Ferullo, winning basket; Brendan Graham, 17 pts; Sam DeWitt, 16 pts.

Central: Baylee Bates, 21 pts; William Gearles, 15 pts.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portsmouth 65, Windham 28

Portsmouth: Margaret Montplaisir, Maddie MacCannell, 15 pts each.

Windham: Bree Amari, 8 pts.

Bow 53, Milford 24

Milford: Ellianna Nassy, 10 pts; Lulu Maguire, 9 pts.

Dover 51, Spaulding 42

Dover: Miller McCoy, 14 pts; Lilly Nossiff, 13 pts.

Spaulding: Ashley Trogler, 17 pts; Hannah Drew, 12 pts.

Bedford 59, Alvirne 37

Bedford (9-2): Lana McCarthy, 19 pts; Kate Allard, 11 pts.

Alvirne (5-5): Rachel Allard, Paige McKinley, 10 pts each.

Sanborn 44, Oyster River 43

Sanborn (first win): Hannah Douglas, game-winning basket with 12 secs. left, 10 pts; Lily Tedford, 10 pts.

Stevens 47, Campbell 31

Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, 7 pts; Bailey Bourque, 6 pts; Kristina Castellano, 10 rebs, 4 steals.