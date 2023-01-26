Madison Pepra-Omani scored 17 points, leading Manchester Memorial past Manchester Central 63-42 in a Division I girls basketball game on Thursday night.
Emma Rossi added 11 points for the Crusaders and Payton Moran had nine. NyAsia McKelvey added eight points and 10 rebounds and Torle Adumene had eight points and six rebounds.
McKenna Schneiderman and Jayce Mendez led Central with 14 points each. Sylvie Bangasimbo added seven points.
Boys basketball
West 70, Bishop Brady 44
West (8-2): Angel Castro, 20 points; Aiden Scott-Beaulac, 15; Max Shosa, Kayden Farrell, 10 each. West hosts Pembroke, 9-1 before Friday action, next Tuesday night.
Souhegan 65, Sanborn 39
Souhegan (9-1) Matt Canavan, 19 points.
Sanborn (2-7): Chase Frizzell, 10 points.
Wrestling
Pinkerton 46, Londonderry 36
182: James Caruso (P) over Owen Rondeau, Fall, 1:36; 195: Andreas Taliadouros (L) over Tom LaCroix, Fall 1:32; 285: Kyle Jasper (L) over Avery Bissonnette, Fall, 2:18; 132: Michael Follo (P) over Brendan Egan, Fall 5:06; 138: Camden Arbogast (P) over Emanuel Perez, MD 11-3; 145: Anthony Borbone (P) over Moused Rahmani, Fall, 1:05; 152: David Pento (L) over Cameran Morrow, Fall, 0:34; 160: Nelphison DeAlmeida (P) over Chase Prado, Fall,1:34; 170: Patrick O‘Connor (L) over Trevor Raspuzzi, Fall, 0:48.
Boys hockey
Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 4, OT
Londonderry: Brandon Morin, 3 goals including GWG; Michael Maloney, Jayden Hamilton, goal each.