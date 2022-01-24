Manchester Central’s Greg Jean-Baptiste, center, grabs his own rebound while surrounded by Manchester Memorial’s Tyler Lavallee, left, and Troy Jutras during Monday night’s Division I contest at Central’s Simon Gym.
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/
UNION LEADER
Central's Asher Zegno, left, tries to drive past Memorial's Brennan Beland on Monday night.
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER
Central's Jason Gasana, left, snares a rebound in front of Memorial's Kenray Emadamerho during Monday night's game.
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER
Central’s Jason Gasana, right, grabs a rebound as Memorial’s Kenray Emadamerho tries to take it away during Monday night’s game. Memorial’s Tyler Lavallee is at left.
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER
Manchester Central’s Greg Jean-Baptiste, right, drives past Manchester Memorial’s Troy Jutras during Monday night’s game at Central.
Johnny Roumraj poured in 21 points, helping Manchester Memorial past rival Manchester Central 73-70 in double overtime on Monday night at Central's Simon Gym.
Abdahla Ramadhani added 18 points and Tyler Lavallee 11 for the Crusaders.
Kuel Akot led Central with 18 points. William Gearles and Baylee Bates scored 16 each for the Little Green.
Central led 27-23 at the half. Memorial held a 43-42 lead after three quarters.
Nashua North 69, Salem 54
Salem: Ryan Pacy, 24 pts; Kaleb Bates, 18 pts.
Girls' basketball
Memorial 39, Central 37
Elizabeth Barrientos scored a game-high 12 points, leading Manchester Memorial past Manchester Central. Paige Thibault added nine points for the Crusaders. Sylvie Bangasimbo (10 points) and McKenna Schneiderman (eight points) led Central.
Newmarket 49, Holy Family 21
Newmarket: Lena Nicholson, 11 pts; Cassie Mosher, 6 pts; Julia Walkowiak, 4 pts, defense.