Johnny Roumraj poured in 21 points, helping Manchester Memorial past rival Manchester Central 73-70 in double overtime on Monday night at Central's Simon Gym.

Abdahla Ramadhani added 18 points and Tyler Lavallee 11 for the Crusaders.

Kuel Akot led Central with 18 points. William Gearles and Baylee Bates scored 16 each for the Little Green.

Central led 27-23 at the half. Memorial held a 43-42 lead after three quarters.

Nashua North 69, Salem 54

Salem: Ryan Pacy, 24 pts; Kaleb Bates, 18 pts.

Girls' basketball

Memorial 39, Central 37

Elizabeth Barrientos scored a game-high 12 points, leading Manchester Memorial past Manchester Central. Paige Thibault added nine points for the Crusaders. Sylvie Bangasimbo (10 points) and McKenna Schneiderman (eight points) led Central.

Newmarket 49, Holy Family 21

Newmarket: Lena Nicholson, 11 pts; Cassie Mosher, 6 pts; Julia Walkowiak, 4 pts, defense.

Bedford 62, Pinkerton 58

Pinkerton (13-1): Avah Ingalls, 18 points; Sydney Gerossie, 13 pts; Kristina Packowski, 10 points.

Boys hockey

Windham 3, Nashua North/Souhegan 1

Windham: Patrick Furtado, Seamus Ross, Nate Crowley, 1 goal each; Vito Mancini, 28 saves.

NNS: Chase McBride, 1 goal; Colin Duckless, 39 saves.

Girls hockey

Bishop Guertin 7, Lebanon 1

BG (5-0): Julie McLaughlin, 5 goals, 1 assist; Jenna Lynch, 2 goal, 5 assists; Riley Goldthwaite, 2 assists; Grace Menicci, 2 assists.